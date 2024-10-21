Notre Dame Football: Injury Status Update for Navy Matchup
As the college football season enters its second half injuries have piled up across the entire country. Perhaps nowhere have they been stacked as high as they are in South Bend as Notre Dame has had a bad case of the injury bug this season.
The Monday of Navy week brought rare good news for Notre Dame in that department, though.
No additional long term injuries were announced by Marcus Freeman during his media availability on Monday and nothing major was listed in the first game notes released by the Notre Dame Sports Information Deptartment to start the week.
Notre Dame Injury Report, Monday of Navy Week:
QUESTIONABLE FOR THE GAME
• No. 98 K Mitch Jeter - Questionable for the game (right hip)
OUT FOR THE GAME
• No. 16 S Tae Johnson - Out for the game (left foot)
Notre Dame vs. Navy: Suddenly a Showdown
If you were to have ranked the biggest games of Notre Dame's 2024 season back in August there is little doubt that the Oct. 26 clash against Navy would be near the bottom of the list.
Navy went just 5-7 last year dropping four of its final six contests, including a 59-14 defeat at SMU.
However, Navy has had a tremendous turnaround in 2024 and sits at 6-0 entering the game and is averaging 44.8 points per game, the fourth-highest in all of FBS.
Notre Dame and Navy kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET at MetLifte Stadium on Saturday in East Rutherford, New Jersey in a game that can be seen on ABC.