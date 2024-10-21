Irish Breakdown

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Notre Dame riding 5 game winning streak toward the CFP

Notre Dame has won 5 games in a row, every game since week 2. During this stretch, the Irish are averaging over 40 PPG while allowing just over 10. Especially when considering how many injuries the team has had to overcome, this is really solid football. More solid than it feels sometimes.

While the win over Georgia Tech was terrific, morning show callers couldn't help but look ahead to the upcoming matchup with Navy who is having a terrific season thus far, being undefeated and featuring a durable passing game to go along with their typical run game prowess.

In what has already been a wildly fun season, more chaos is coming

For as much drama as there has already been in the world of college football this season, there's much more to come as the calendar gets ready to turn to November and the CFP race and jockeying for position intensifies.

Notre Dame fans know that each of the remaining 5 games on the schedule present unique challenges but also unique opportunities for the Irish to be able to win their last 10 games in a row and make a legitimate CFP run.

The Irish offense is trending up and the defense is remaining strong. This is the recipe for a strong late-season run.

