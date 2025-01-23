Notre Dame to Open 2025 Football Season on Sunday Night vs. Old Rival
We knew Notre Dame was going to start the 2025 football season at Hard Rock Stadium taking on the Miami Hurricanes on Labor Day weekend. What we didn't know was what day that game would be played.
At least until now.
The ACC released part of its 2025 schedule on Thursday and included in it was the official date and TV information for Notre Dame vs. Miami.
Notre Dame at Miami 2025 - Game Details
Notre Dame and Miami will meet to start the year on Sunday night, August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ABC.
Notre Dame vs. Miami: Rivalry History
When it comes to the most fierce rivalries in the history of college football, Notre Dame and Miami in the late-1980's was about as fierce as things get.
The peak of that came in 1988 when No. 4 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Miami en-route to the national championship, but the two had played each other 20 times previous to that.
Notre Dame started the series 12-1-1 against Miami until the Hurricanes punched back starting in 1981, beating the Irish 37-15. Miami would win five of seven contests in the series from 1981-1987, including in 1985 when the Hurricanes routed the Irish 58-7.
The two stopped the annual series following the 1990 game and have played just four times since, with Notre Dame taking three of those contests.
Miami did win the last meeting however, besting the Irish 41-8 in 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Overall, Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Miami 17-8-1.