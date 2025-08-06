CJ Carr Wants the Keys to Notre Dame’s 2025 Offense
There are few college jobs that are more intense than being the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Therefore, the intensity in competing for that job must be equally dominating on the competitor's mindset.
Meet CJ Carr, a sophomore quarterback who is competing with Kenny Minchey for the top signal-caller position. Carr is doing his best to remain level-headed and keep his mind on the goals.
“It’s every day trying to focus on you vs. you,” said Carr. “It’s not me vs. Kenny or Kenny vs. me. I’m just trying to get better every day. I’m not focused on things you can’t control.”
In order to keep the focus, Carr said you have stop reading your press clippings and stay off social media.
“Not hard,” Carr said with a smile. “You just delete Social Media and don’t look at it.”
Carr and Minchey are not going into this competition blind. Both got to learn last season under starting quarterback Riley Leonard. He showed them how to carry the Fighting Irish team and the fan base on his shoulders. There is no bigger pressure job than the starting quarterback in South Bend.
"I think it's been good for both Kenny and I to get in and lead and make the offense our own,” Carr said. “We're not the same player Riley was, for good and for bad. We have to continue to take what he gave us with leadership and how to play the game, and then also build upon what he brought as the foundation.”
Former Notre Dame starter Ian Book, who gave the NFL a yeoman's effort, recently moved back to South Bend to start a business outside of the game and is always in the building. He gives the quarterbacks little tips on how Patrick Mahomes prepares for practice and games. It's good to have the experience in the building.
“Ian's been great,” Carr said. “He's been in here. I listened to a podcast with him a few weeks ago and he said Free (Marcus Freeman) told him to just come in here and try and mentor us the best he can, which is exactly what he did. He came in and he threw with us every once in a while. He's in there lifting, getting his work in.
“He was also available for us to ask questions about the Eagles offense, Kansas City, how Patrick Mahomes does his stuff. It was a really cool insight. And just the different stops he's made along his journey and being able to learn from his experiences while he was at Notre Dame.”
Book also supports Carr's charity QBs for a Cause, and went to Chicago with Leonard, Carr and the entire quarterback room. They centered their evening on raising money for the foundation Carr's family started and also a foundation started by Leonard's grandfather.
All the quarterbacks, past and present, showed up for the event which was a success. It also made the bond between the quarterbacks even tighter.
“That was awesome,” Carr said. “I hadn’t heard much about Riley’s foundation. It was great to get out to Chicago and help not only my family’s foundation, but also Riley’s foundation and spread awareness for both of them. It was great to see Ian out there, who has been through this and gone through the ups and downs of being a Notre Dame quarterback. Everyone clicking together and telling stories was awesome.”