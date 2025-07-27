Can Boise State Upset Notre Dame This October? A Closer Look at the Broncos
Notre Dame's fifth game of the 2025 season is one of its more interesting as it will welcome Boise State to South Bend on Oct. 4. Boise State is the standard for Group of Five teams, and reached last season's College Football Playoff where it lost to Penn State in the quarterfinals.
Boise State figures to have another strong team in 2025, despite the loss of Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. So what will head coach Spencer Danielson and the Broncos bring to Notre Dame Stadium?
Opposing Assistant Coach Previews Boise State
An opposing assistant coach in the Mountain West Conference spoke to Athlon Sports about Boise State ahead of the 2025 season. Despite the loss of Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards last year, this coach is more concerned about the quarterback position in regards to Boise State's success this season.
"They're replacing a generational talent at running back; that's obvious. The focus is going to be on the quarterback, who wasn't asked to do much with Jeanty in the backfield. They're confident in him, but he's never shown up as a big-time, big-throw guy. He has to take that step up if they want to go back to the playoff."
Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen returns for the Broncos after throwing for 3,018 yards, 23 touchdowns, and completing 62% of his passes last season. He did that while throwing just six interceptions.
The unnamed opposing coach went on to compliment Boise State's offensive line and stated that the Broncos look more athletic on defense than the rest of the Mountain West, which hardly comes as a surprise.
Former Notre Dame Cornerback Returns with Boise State
Jaden Mickey, who spent parts of three seasons at Notre Dame, is now a member of the Boise State secondary.
Danielson recently said of Mickey, "He has a lot of position versatility, and we want to find a way to make sure he competes and has the best opportunity to play on the field," Danielson said. "I think his skill set fits him really well in nickel, because he's physical."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Boise State has done everything in its power to raise its college football stock over the last 20 years, and its rise has been impressive. They've traveled to Oregon, Georgia, and Washington D.C. to take on Virginia Tech, and for the first time will head to South Bend in early October.
This is a team that loses an all-world running back from a season ago, but is as good as the Group of Five has to offer annually. It pushed Big Ten champion Oregon to the limit last year in Eugene, and certainly won't be an intimidated group when it walks into Notre Dame Stadium.