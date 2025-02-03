11 Notre Dame 2025 Signees Land on Final 247sports Rankings
With the 2025 class officially signed and many recruits already enrolled at Notre Dame and attending classes, the major recruiting sites are releasing their final rankings to close out the cycle. The showcases and All-America events have wrapped up, with scouts from each service present to evaluate some of the nation's top talent up close. As always, Notre Dame was well represented.
Two players who stood out in recent weeks were offensive tackle Will Black and defensive lineman Christopher Burgess, which is reflected in 247Sports’ final rankings. Nine other recruits finished in the top 247, with some seeing slight movement—either rising or falling—while overall, there wasn't much change beyond Black and Burgess.
Irish Finish With Three in the Top 100
Will Black made a notable rise, moving up to No. 37 in the 2025 class, just five spots shy of earning a five-star ranking. Christopher Burgess also saw a significant jump, finishing at No. 69 after previously being ranked No. 171. His rise came after an impressive performance at the Navy All-American Bowl.
Linebacker Madden Faraimo remains in the top 100, dropping only a few spots from No. 80 to No. 86.
Black is now a composite five-star in the 247 rankings, with the following placements across the three major sites: No. 2 on On3, No. 20 on Rivals, and No. 37 on 247. Based on industry rankings, he will be Notre Dame’s only five-star recruit in the 2025 class.
Rounding out the Top 247 for Notre Dame
The Irish also have four players in the top 200. Tight end James Flanigan finishes the cycle at No. 118, while safety Jadon Blair comes in at No. 159. Cornerback Dallas Golden drops a bit to No. 169, and fellow cornerback Mark Zackery IV lands at No. 177.
It’s important to remember that 247Sports ranks recruits primarily based on their NFL draft potential, which is why many of these players are viewed as mid-round prospects. The impact they have in college could be much greater, but it remains to be seen how it will all play out. Zackery has some size concerns, and Flanigan has been more of a blocker in high school. Personally, I would have placed Blair and Golden in the top 100.
One thing that should be noted, fair or not, is that Notre Dame needs to land more consensus top-100 recruits moving forward.
Rounding out Notre Dame’s representation in the final 247 rankings are four late risers: wide receiver Antavious Richardson at No. 217, running back Nolan James who moves up slightly to No. 219, wide receiver Elijah Burress at No. 240, and center prospect Cam Herron at No. 243.
It’s encouraging to see Notre Dame secure some offensive skill talent, especially at wide receiver, in the top 247. Burress is more polished, while Richardson is an elite athlete who will need some development before making an impact on the field.