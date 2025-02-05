Notre Dame Places 11 Signees in Final On3 2025 Rankings
When it comes to final 2025 class rankings, eleven appears to be the magic number for Notre Dame recruits.
Both 247Sports and On3 have eleven players from the class earning spots in their rankings. While 247Sports only ranks the top 247 players, and On3 ranks the top 300, the overlap is still significant and worth noting.
On3 has been particularly high on offensive tackle Will Black, consistently ranking him in the top five overall for the class.
That trend continued in their latest rankings. Similarly, much like 247Sports, On3 moved defensive end Christopher Burgess up significantly after his standout performance during the Navy All-American Bowl week.
However, the eleven players listed in On3's rankings don't entirely align with those of other sites, which is part of what makes rankings so interesting—and fun. It’s also something worth revisiting in a few years to see how these evaluations played out.
On3 Ranks Three Notre Dame Signees In Top 75
Similar to 247Sports, On3 also placed three Notre Dame recruits in the top 100, with all three finishing in the top 75 overall. Here’s a breakdown of their rankings:
- Offensive Tackle: Will Black finished at No. 4 overall, dropping two spots but still securing the title of the No. 1 offensive lineman in the country.
- Defensive End: Christopher Burgess climbed an impressive 150 spots to land at No. 66 nationally, up from No. 216. He also finished as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the country, after previously being ranked as the No. 26 EDGE recruit.
- Safety: JaDon Blair secured the No. 71 spot overall. On3 is notably higher on Blair than other outlets, with every other ranking listing him outside the top 150. He also finished as the No. 5 safety nationally.
Five More Recruits Finish in the Top 200
Notre Dame cornerback Mark Zackery IV dropped a few spots, finishing at No. 188 overall. Tight end James Flanigan also saw a slight decrease, moving to No. 130 nationally. Cornerback Dallas Golden held steady at No. 132, while linebacker Madden Faraimo finished at No. 144.
The final player in On3's top 200 is interior offensive lineman Cam Herron, who is likely to play center in the future. Herron, previously ranked outside the top 200, rose to No. 193 in the final rankings.
As I mentioned in the 247Sports rankings article, I believe Dallas Golden deserves a spot in the top 100, and my opinion on that remains unchanged. The one ranking I would strongly disagree with is Madden Faraimo. It’s disappointing to see him outside the top 100 and even dropping in the final rankings. In my view, Faraimo is a surefire top 75 player in this class.
Three Players Round Out the On300 2025 Rankings
Up until this point, the same eight Notre Dame recruits appeared in both On3’s and 247Sports’ final rankings. However, the remaining three have one commonality, but the bottom of the list is where the rankings start to differ.
Running back Nolan James debuts in the On300 at No. 216 overall, marking a significant rise in the rankings and earning a well-deserved spot.
The other two players weren’t featured in the 247Sports rankings:
- Safety Brandon Logan also earned his first On300 ranking in the final update, finishing at No. 248 overall and No. 21 among safeties nationally.
- Defensive end Dominik Hulak, a late riser after a standout senior season, secured the No. 279 spot in the final rankings.