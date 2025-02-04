Notre Dame Football in 2025: Paul Finebaum’s Optimistic Prediction
For years, college football personality Paul Finebaum hasn't had a whole lot of good things to say about Notre Dame football.
SEC this, Roll Tide that, Georgia Dawgs, and a yadda yadda yadda.
But Finebaum is being forced to change his views on Notre Dame these days.
Finebaum recently called himself a fan of Marcus Freeman, which doesn't come as a shock, but his expectations for Notre Dame football in 2025 may come as a bit of a surprise.
"I'm actually a fan of Marcus Freeman," Finebaum said. "I thought he was spectacular this year. I think they'll be okay. I mean, Texas A&M at home is going to be significantly easier. I'm underwhelmed by North Carolina State. I think you're going to see Notre Dame right back into the playoff next season."
Finebaum didn't mention the season-opener at Miami which isn't going to be any two-foot putt, nor did he mention that Notre Dame plays 10 Power Conference teams in 2025 with the only two exceptions being Boise State and Navy who combined to win 22 games last season.
That said, expectations are as high as they've been entering any season in South Bend in the last 30-plus years. Notre Dame showed how close it was to being National Championship level in 2024 and returns a load of talent from that squad.
2025 Notre Dame Football Schedule
Notre Dame's 2025 football schedule is as follows:
Aug. 31: at Miami
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue
Sept. 27: at Arkansas
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State
Oct. 11: vs. North Carolina State
Oct. 18: vs. USC
Nov. 1: at Boston College
Nov. 8: vs. Navy
Nov. 15: at Pitt
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 29: at Stanford