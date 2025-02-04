Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football in 2025: Paul Finebaum’s Optimistic Prediction

Paul Finebaum saying nice things about the Notre Dame football program doesn't happen often

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
For years, college football personality Paul Finebaum hasn't had a whole lot of good things to say about Notre Dame football.

SEC this, Roll Tide that, Georgia Dawgs, and a yadda yadda yadda.

But Finebaum is being forced to change his views on Notre Dame these days.

Finebaum recently called himself a fan of Marcus Freeman, which doesn't come as a shock, but his expectations for Notre Dame football in 2025 may come as a bit of a surprise.

"I'm actually a fan of Marcus Freeman," Finebaum said. "I thought he was spectacular this year. I think they'll be okay. I mean, Texas A&M at home is going to be significantly easier. I'm underwhelmed by North Carolina State. I think you're going to see Notre Dame right back into the playoff next season." 

Finebaum didn't mention the season-opener at Miami which isn't going to be any two-foot putt, nor did he mention that Notre Dame plays 10 Power Conference teams in 2025 with the only two exceptions being Boise State and Navy who combined to win 22 games last season.

That said, expectations are as high as they've been entering any season in South Bend in the last 30-plus years. Notre Dame showed how close it was to being National Championship level in 2024 and returns a load of talent from that squad.

Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli during a game against Stanford in 2024
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws the ball on the sideline during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame's 2025 football schedule is as follows:

Aug. 31: at Miami
Sept. 13: vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 20: vs. Purdue
Sept. 27: at Arkansas
Oct. 4: vs. Boise State
Oct. 11: vs. North Carolina State
Oct. 18: vs. USC
Nov. 1: at Boston College
Nov. 8: vs. Navy
Nov. 15: at Pitt
Nov. 22: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 29: at Stanford

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

