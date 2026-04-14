Notre Dame's 2026 Schedule Is A Blessing and a Curse

Notre Dame's football schedule is something that is hotly debated every single year.



Due to not being in a conference full-time, and having more say in who it plays, it receives more scheduling scrutiny than other programs.



In most years, Notre Dame's schedule has been front-heavy, as opponents in conferences would like to play the Irish before entering the conference schedule.



The last two seasons were perfect examples of this. That being said, the 2026 slate is set up differently, and Notre Dame needs to take full advantage.

Notre Dame can ease into the 2026 season in a rare way

It's more than likely that Notre Dame will be a heavy double-digit favorite in each of its first six games.



The dates against Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, and Stanford aren't guaranteed wins, but they're certainly more likely to be victories than starting the season against elite athletic rosters like Miami and Texas A&M.

The front half of the season should provide the Irish with a perfect runway.



Notre Dame should be able to collect wins without being perfect or near-perfect, building towards what many see as the first big test of the season, the trip to BYU.



After BYU, the Irish have an off week before taking on Navy. Then comes the early November battle with Miami, followed by a winnable stretch of games late against Boston College, SMU, and Syracuse.



Notre Dame has far more talent than everyone on the slate other than Miami, and the record needs to reflect this in order to secure a spot in the playoff. This schedule is set up for CFP success, but only if navigated correctly.

The Notre Dame 2026 schedule is a dangerous double-edged sword

The relative ease of Notre Dame's schedule should, in theory, help the team secure a playoff-worthy record, but that can only happen if the Irish stay on course.



Notre Dame missed the CFP with a 10-2 record last year and will do so again this year with an even weaker schedule. This means that there is very little wiggle room for Notre Dame to lose a game before facing Miami.



If the Irish have a loss on the ledger, the Hurricane battle will likely be a CFP elimination game for Notre Dame for a second year in a row.

Due to the relative weakness of the ACC portion of Notre Dame's schedule, and as evidenced by last year's frustrating ending, it will be hard for the Irish to impress the CFP committee with two losses.



This schedule is set up for an 11-1 or 12-0 campaign based on talent, but talent alone doesn't win games. The pressure is on, and Notre Dame must deliver unless it wants to play for a trophy made out of a breakfast food.