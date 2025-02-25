Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Set to Host Elite 2026 Tight End Prospect for Official Visit

2026 Kansas tight end prospect Ian Premer will check out Notre Dame this spring

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) celebrates with wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) after catching a 12 yard touchdown pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) celebrates with wide receiver Jayden Harrison (2) after catching a 12 yard touchdown pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the nation's top tight ends in the 2026 recruiting class will be making a visit to Notre Dame next month.

Ian Premer, the 44th ranked overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle will be at Notre Dame on March 21. The big-time tight end prospect is also slated to visit Miami (FL) and Michigan that week.

Premer made his scholarship offer from Mike Denbrock and Notre Dame public knowledge on February 1.

Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin are among the dozens of other programs to extend an offer his way.

Premer, a star on the basketball court as well, is coming off a junior season in which he caught nine touchdown receptions while putting up over 530 receiving yards.

