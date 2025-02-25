Notre Dame Set to Host Elite 2026 Tight End Prospect for Official Visit
One of the nation's top tight ends in the 2026 recruiting class will be making a visit to Notre Dame next month.
Ian Premer, the 44th ranked overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle will be at Notre Dame on March 21. The big-time tight end prospect is also slated to visit Miami (FL) and Michigan that week.
Premer made his scholarship offer from Mike Denbrock and Notre Dame public knowledge on February 1.
Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Wisconsin are among the dozens of other programs to extend an offer his way.
Premer, a star on the basketball court as well, is coming off a junior season in which he caught nine touchdown receptions while putting up over 530 receiving yards.