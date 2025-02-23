Irish Breakdown

USC Soars in College Football Recruiting Rankings, Notre Dame Stays Strong in Top 10

Notre Dame missed out on a big 2026 recruiting target Sunday when Simote Katoanga picked USC

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
College football recruiting is in a different era these days as the transfer portal has changed the way teams operate, but the importance of overall team recruiting remains.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has stated multiple times that the Fighting Irish will remain a team that is built on high school recruiting while dipping its toe in the transfer portal when needs arise. That formula helped Notre Dame earn a spot in the National Championship game last year and seems like a solid plan.

Sunday saw Notre Dame miss out on a prized recruit to rival USC however as the Trojans landed a commitment from defensive lineman Simote Katoanga. Katoanga was high school teammates with 2025 Notre Dame signee Madden Faraimo, but chose USC.

So how do things look nationally following Katoanga's commitment? USC remains red-hot on the recruiting trail while Notre Dame stands firm inside the top 10. Here are the top 25 team rankings according to 247Sports as of Sunday, February 23.

25. Rutgers (4 commitments)

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano celebrates a touchdown in 202
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rutgers Football Recruiting:
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
90.25 average player rating
79.41 total recruiting points

24. Baylor (5 commitments)

Dave Aranda coaches Baylor in its 2024 bowl gam
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Baylor Football Recruiting:
0 Five-Stars
3 Four-Stars
90.32 average player rating
79.78 total recruiting points

23. Oklahoma (4 commitments)

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables in the Armed Forces Bow
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Football Recruiting:
0 Five-Stars
3 Four-Stars
91.30 average player rating
83.55 total recruiting points

22. Clemson (6 commitments)

Dabo Swinney coaches Clemson against Tex
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clemson Football Recruiting
Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
88.32 average player rating
88.72 total recruiting points

21. Ohio State (4 commitments)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day with the national championship troph
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day holds the AFCA Coaches' Trophy during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Football Recruiting
1 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
92.59 average player rating
88.77 total recruiting points

20. Iowa (6 commitments)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz during a 2024 game vs. Nebrask
Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts as defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) looks on during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
3 Four-Stars
89.28 average player rating
93.28 total recruiting points

19. North Carolina (7 commitments)

Bill Belichick during a North Carolina basketbal
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick with recruit quarterback Bryce Baker during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
0 Four-Stars
86.76 average player rating
95.36 total recruiting points

18. South Carolina (5 commitments)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beame
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
90.07 average player rating
97.40 total recruiting points

17. Boston College (9 commitments)

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien during a 2024 gam
Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Boston College Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
0 Four-Stars
87.28 average player rating
98.35 total recruiting points

16. Arizona State (6 commitments)

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingha
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham whispers to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) after Texas won 39-31 over Arizona State in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
88.79 average player rating
107.61 total recruiting points

15. Syracuse (9 commitments)

Syracuse head football coach Fran Brow
Sep 20, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown gestures to fans against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Syracuse Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
86.68 average player rating
109.24 total recruiting points

14. Georgia (5 commitments)

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart before a gam
Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
4 Four-Stars
92.75 average player rating
110.26 total recruiting points

13. Mississippi State (7 commitments)

Mississippi State Jeff Lebby coaches against Texas A&
Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Mississippi State Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
1 Four-Stars
87.60 average player rating
114.59 total recruiting points

12. Arkansas (9 commitments)

Sam Pittman, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks football tea
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (middle) looks on during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Arkansas Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
87.51 average player rating
127.48 total recruiting points

11. Florida State (7 commitments)

Mike Norvell coaches Florida State during the 2024 seaso
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Florida State Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
5 Four-Stars
90.11 average player rating
131.41 total recruiting points

10. LSU (6 commitments)

LSU head coach Brian Kelly during a game against Vanderbil
Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
5 Four-Stars
93.29 average player rating
133.48 total recruiting points

9. Auburn (6 commitments)

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze after upsetting Texas A&M in 202
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) hug after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
5 Four-Stars
93.56 average player rating
134.83 total recruiting points

8. Notre Dame (7 commitments)

Marcus Freeman coaches Notre Dame during the National Championship game against Ohio Stat
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Notre Dame Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
5 Four-Stars
91.51 average player rating
140.63 total recruiting points

7. Tennessee (7 commitments)

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupe
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel disputes a call during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Football Recruiting
1 Five-Stars
4 Four-Stars
91.63 average player rating
140.63 total recruiting points

6. Illinois (9 commitments)

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema during a game against Michigan Stat
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; llinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois Football Recruiting
Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
88.47 average player rating
147.91 total recruiting points

5. Kansas (12 commitments)

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipol
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold interacts with with individuals after his teams victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Kansas Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
2 Four-Stars
87.22 average player rating
166.57 total recruiting points

4. Penn State (9 commitments)

Penn State head coach James Franklin during the Fiesta Bowl against Boise Stat
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells out to his team as they play the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
5 Four-Stars
91.00 average player rating
169.04 total recruiting points

3. Texas A&M (9 commitments)

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko during a game against Texa
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M Football Recruiting
0 Five-Stars
8 Four-Stars
93.07 average player rating
184.46 total recruiting points

2. Oregon (9 commitments)

Dan Lanning coaches Oregon during the Rose Bow
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon Football Recruiting
1 Five-Stars
6 Four-Stars
94.19 average player rating
194.89 total recruiting points

1. USC (11 commitments)

Lincoln Riley after guiding USC to a bowl game wi
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Football Recruiting
1 Five-Stars
6 Four-Stars
93.85 average player rating
207.61 total recruiting points

