College football recruiting is in a different era these days as the transfer portal has changed the way teams operate, but the importance of overall team recruiting remains.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has stated multiple times that the Fighting Irish will remain a team that is built on high school recruiting while dipping its toe in the transfer portal when needs arise. That formula helped Notre Dame earn a spot in the National Championship game last year and seems like a solid plan.
Sunday saw Notre Dame miss out on a prized recruit to rival USC however as the Trojans landed a commitment from defensive lineman Simote Katoanga. Katoanga was high school teammates with 2025 Notre Dame signee Madden Faraimo, but chose USC.
So how do things look nationally following Katoanga's commitment? USC remains red-hot on the recruiting trail while Notre Dame stands firm inside the top 10. Here are the top 25 team rankings according to 247Sports as of Sunday, February 23.
25. Rutgers (4 commitments)
Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Rutgers Football Recruiting: 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 90.25 average player rating 79.41 total recruiting points
24. Baylor (5 commitments)
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at NRG Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Baylor Football Recruiting: 0 Five-Stars 3 Four-Stars 90.32 average player rating 79.78 total recruiting points
23. Oklahoma (4 commitments)
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma Football Recruiting: 0 Five-Stars 3 Four-Stars 91.30 average player rating 83.55 total recruiting points
22. Clemson (6 commitments)
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Clemson Football Recruiting Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 88.32 average player rating 88.72 total recruiting points
21. Ohio State (4 commitments)
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day holds the AFCA Coaches' Trophy during the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State Football Recruiting 1 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 92.59 average player rating 88.77 total recruiting points
20. Iowa (6 commitments)
Nov 29, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts as defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) looks on during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Iowa Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 3 Four-Stars 89.28 average player rating 93.28 total recruiting points
19. North Carolina (7 commitments)
Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick with recruit quarterback Bryce Baker during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 0 Four-Stars 86.76 average player rating 95.36 total recruiting points
18. South Carolina (5 commitments)
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
South Carolina Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 90.07 average player rating 97.40 total recruiting points
17. Boston College (9 commitments)
Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Boston College Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 0 Four-Stars 87.28 average player rating 98.35 total recruiting points
16. Arizona State (6 commitments)
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham whispers to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) after Texas won 39-31 over Arizona State in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 88.79 average player rating 107.61 total recruiting points
15. Syracuse (9 commitments)
Sep 20, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown gestures to fans against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Syracuse Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 86.68 average player rating 109.24 total recruiting points
14. Georgia (5 commitments)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups before the start of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Georgia Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 4 Four-Stars 92.75 average player rating 110.26 total recruiting points
13. Mississippi State (7 commitments)
Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Mississippi State Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 1 Four-Stars 87.60 average player rating 114.59 total recruiting points
12. Arkansas (9 commitments)
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (middle) looks on during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Arkansas Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 87.51 average player rating 127.48 total recruiting points
11. Florida State (7 commitments)
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 5 Four-Stars 90.11 average player rating 131.41 total recruiting points
10. LSU (6 commitments)
Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts to a play against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
LSU Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 5 Four-Stars 93.29 average player rating 133.48 total recruiting points
9. Auburn (6 commitments)
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) hug after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Auburn Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 5 Four-Stars 93.56 average player rating 134.83 total recruiting points
8. Notre Dame (7 commitments)
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Notre Dame Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 5 Four-Stars 91.51 average player rating 140.63 total recruiting points
7. Tennessee (7 commitments)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel disputes a call during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Football Recruiting 1 Five-Stars 4 Four-Stars 91.63 average player rating 140.63 total recruiting points
6. Illinois (9 commitments)
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; llinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois Football Recruiting Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 88.47 average player rating 147.91 total recruiting points
5. Kansas (12 commitments)
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold interacts with with individuals after his teams victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Kansas Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 2 Four-Stars 87.22 average player rating 166.57 total recruiting points
4. Penn State (9 commitments)
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells out to his team as they play the Boise State Broncos during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Penn State Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 5 Four-Stars 91.00 average player rating 169.04 total recruiting points
3. Texas A&M (9 commitments)
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Football Recruiting 0 Five-Stars 8 Four-Stars 93.07 average player rating 184.46 total recruiting points
2. Oregon (9 commitments)
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Oregon Football Recruiting 1 Five-Stars 6 Four-Stars 94.19 average player rating 194.89 total recruiting points
1. USC (11 commitments)
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC Football Recruiting 1 Five-Stars 6 Four-Stars 93.85 average player rating 207.61 total recruiting points
