Major Changes Could Be Coming to Notre Dame’s ACC Partnership
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports drops new report on Notre Dame's ACC relationship
It isn't news to anyone that the ACC has been troubled lately. From having multiple top brand name schools threaten to leave the conference, to a low-upside limited TV contract, to the fact that there aren't currently any national title-level elite teams in the ACC, it's been a rough road for the conference as of late.
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, some potential changes may be coming to the ACC that could greatly alter Notre Dame's ongoing scheduling agreement with the conference moving forward.
Notre Dame brings coveted attendance & TV ratings
Under the details of the purported new ACC TV & scheduling deal Notre Dame's agreement with the conference would be altered so that the Irish would face the biggest brands in the ACC much more often.
Rather than the current equal rotation between Notre Dame and all ACC teams, the Irish would face two brand-name ACC teams per year between Miami, Clemson, and Florida State.
This alteration to Notre Dame's ACC agreement would be a huge compliment to the Irish. It's an acknowledgment of Notre Dame's brand strength and ability to move the needle regarding attendance and TV numbers.
Early reactions to this potential move have been positive from Notre Dame fans who are all for the Irish facing the best teams in the ACC more often rather than some of the less enticing Irish vs ACC matchups that do not move the needle.
Notre Dame has never shied away from tough scheduling, look no further than the first two games of 2025 against Miami and Texas A&M, for example. This move would be a continuation of that philosophy and Irish AD Pete Bevacqua is sure to position Notre Dame for competitive success in the new age of college football.
