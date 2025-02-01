Big Changes Coming for Notre Dame—And That’s Not a Bad Thing
Change is the only constant in life & football
Like every other team in the sport, Notre Dame football will have some new faces on the roster and in coaching and support roles in 2025. Tops on the list of big changes are Al Golden's move back to the NFL and Irish GM Chad Bowden's move to USC in a similar role.
Hesitation to embrace change is a very human thing to feel.
Change brings with it uncertainty, and who wants that especially when something has been pretty good as it was, such as the 2024 Notre Dame Football results?
While I totally understand why some Irish fans are feeling anxious about these moving pieces, this isn't out of the ordinary at all. I think this all just feels havier to Notre Dame nation coming right off the heels of a very emotional season that ended in heartbreak.
Sure, Notre Dame could regress due to these necessary personnel moves, but the Irish could also benefit from them as the Freeman era enters its mid-phase.
Marcus Freeman is in a better position now to navigate the Irish program
Marcus Freeman has gained a lot of credibility nationally and from Notre Dame nation through his very successful 2024 campaign. Freeman is entering his fourth year at the helm in South Bend and with that comes wisdom he did not have in the early part of his tenure.
Freeman now has a better grasp on what this program needs and doesn't need, and the kind of vibe and energy he wants to have permeating his program. Marcus isn't the "new guy" anymore. His judgment should be trusted to hire the right people for these positions to get Notre Dame to the next level.
Abrupt change always brings with it uncertainty, but also opportunity to evolve and grow. This is Freeman's program now and he knows what he needs more than anyone else could. I trust him to thread the needle and find good fits for the Irish program.
