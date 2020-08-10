ACC Plans To Move Forward With Football ... For Now

Despite growing calls to postpone the 2020 college football season, and loud rumors about the Big 10 and Pac 12 being the first to make that decision, it looks like leadership of the ACC plans to moving forward with the season.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, an ACC official said the league plans on playing football in the fall, which would be significant for Notre Dame, who plans on being a part of the conference this season.

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official told Dodd. ".... "I don't know if there is a drop dead time period [to decide]. We don't start play until Sept. 12 as a league."

According to that official in Dodd's report there is a league meeting set for Monday night, but it looks as though league officials will not be meeting with the intention of making decisions on canceling the fall season.

"[Canceling football in the next couple of days] could happen for some leagues," the ACC official said in the Dodd article. "I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

Notre Dame recently announced it would be part of the ACC for the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish would play a full 10-game league schedule, be eligible to play in the conference title game and play in the Orange Bowl should they win the league and not make the College Football Playoff.

