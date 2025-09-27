Notre Dame Blows Out Arkansas in Dominant Road Win
Notre Dame football has come to life. Maybe it took a little longer than any of us would have wanted, but it's occurred.
There's nothing Notre Dame can do to change the results of the Miami and Texas A&M games. These losses happened, are real, and matter greatly. These gut-wrenching early-season defeats by a combined total of four points mean that for the Irish to maintain any hope at a College Football Playoff spot or even just a solid season by any measure, they must win each remaining game.
After an odd feeling rain-soaked victory over Purdue, all eyes were on this Arkansas game. The game both sides needed to win for different reasons. In a rough road game atmosphere, entering the game with a questionable defense against a potent offense and quarterback, Notre Dame answered the bell by destroying the Razorbacks.
Notre Dame Offense In-Sync: Denbrock and Carr Especially
I honestly cannot think of a better half of offensive football from Notre Dame than what the Irish put on display in Fayetteville. In the first half, Notre Dame had six possessions and scored six touchdowns while amassing 420 yards of offense in the first two quarters.
Overall, the Irish threw for 431 yards and ran for another 210, with CJ Carr finishing the day 22/30 for 354 yards and four touchdowns. Notre Dame's offense is growing rapidly. The ability to add the deep pass game to the play sheet has been the missing link that Carr has provided. Notre Dame now has a truly potent all-around offense.
Notre Dame's defense takes steps towards credibility
Notre Dame's defense has taken a beating so far this year, both in box scores and media headlines. On paper, this was an awful matchup for the Irish, as Arkansas was averaging 44 PPG heading into this battle and featured one of the most dangerous QBs in the country in Taylen Green. Much to my surprise, the Irish held the Razorbacks to just 13 points.
The Notre Dame defense is still flawed, still leaves you scratching your head sometimes, and needs to improve greatly. That being said, this unit took a huge step forward today. The Irish defense was in such a bad spot heading into this game, even just a modest improvement would feel monumental.
Notre Dame did better than that. It held the dangerous Taylen Green to just 17/32 passing for 207 yards and an interception. This was a major uptick in defensive performance, which is exactly what the team needed and can be built upon.
Notre Dame still has an uphill climb this year to end at 10-2, but this was a major step in the right direction.