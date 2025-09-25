Key Injuries to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Matchup
Notre Dame (1-2) is looking to .500 on the year as the September portion of the schedule comes to a close on Saturday at Arkansas (2-2). Notre Dame's struggling defense has been the story of the season for the Fighting Irish, but some good news was found out on Thursday ahead of the game.
Notre Dame Injury News Update:
Marcus Freeman met the media for the final time before Saturday's kickoff (noon ET on ABC) at Arkansas, and gave an update to where things stand on the Notre Dame injury front.
Star cornerback Leonard Moore remains questionable with his right ankle injury. However, upgrades in the status of a couple of others were noted. Nickelback DeVonta Smith has been upgraded to probable with the ankle injury he suffered in the pregame against Texas A&M. Kicker Noah Brunette has been upgraded to probable as well as he deals with a right hip injury.
Injury Impact to Notre Dame:
Notre Dame's defense has been giving up big plays all over the place this season, with the loss against Texas A&M being the worst of the three games. Looking back, having DeVonta Smith available for that Texas A&M clash might not have made a difference in the final outcome, but with how the Aggies threw for big yardage and connected on big plays all night, it certainly wouldn't have hurt.
Leonard Moore, being questionable, remains an issue for the Irish as he's on the short list of best cornerbacks in the country. Led by quarterback Taylen Green, Arkansas has averaged over 320 passing yards per game and thrown for more than three touchdown passes per game, through its first four games of 2025.
Noah Brunette possibly coming back helps a good amount as well. With the possibility of a high scoring affair on Saturday in Fayetteville and possibly needing a big kick or two, I'd rather have Brunette and his experience than Erik Schmidt, who hit on all eight extra point attempts last week, but did miss his only field goal attempt.
Notre Dame at Arkansas - Latest Betting Information:
Notre Dame currently sits as a 4.5-point favorite for Saturday's game on Fan Duel, which is its first trip ever to Arkansas. The total is the highest of the year so far for a Notre Dame game at 63.5, but this is a Notre Dame team that has seen two of its three games so far go well over that (81 vs. Texas A&M, 86 s. Purdue).