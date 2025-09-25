Notre Dame vs Arkansas: Irish Confidences
Both Notre Dame & Arkansas feel this game is a must win
Notre Dame cannot allow itself to lose three out of its first four games. Arkansas just lost to Memphis a week ago, now has two losses, and rumors are swirling about HC Sam Pittman soon being relieved of his duties. Entering Saturday's daytime affair, both sides in this battle desperately need wins to try to begin putting together remotely successful seasons.
Despite Notre Dame's ongoing defensive concerns, there are plenty of reasons to feel good about the Irish's chances this weekend.
CJ Carr on his way to being a shining star
CJ Carr has played about as well as anyone could've hoped for through his first few games as Notre Dame's starting QB. Despite incredibly tough environments and dynamics, Carr put the team in a position to win both of the games the Irish have lost. I feel that his ascension is actually being underappreciated due to so much focus and attention by the fans and media being on the other side of the ball for legitimate reasons.
What impresses me the most about Carr so far is that he doesn't seem to panic under pressure. No moment is too big for him, even just a few games into his career. You can't coach this, it's a special gift some QBs have, and Carr is one of them. If he had received even just middle-of-the-road defensive help, this team would be 3-0.
Notre Dame's run game is heating up
Arkansas is vulnerable defensively. I'd like to think that if Memphis could run the ball for 290 yards on the Razorbacks, Jeremiyah Love and JD Price should be able to have themselves an exciting afternoon.
The Irish run game is beginning to heat up, and it is worth noting that no defense the Irish will face the rest of the season will be as physical as the Canes and Aggies were. I expect Notre Dame to put up gaudy run game numbers against the reeling Arkansas run defense.
Malachi Fields makes defenses pay
Malachi Fields isn't a world beater. He isn't OSU's Jeremiyah Smith. What is he? A weapon that defenses must prepare for. Fields has shown enough in his first few games in an Irish uniform that defenses must plan for him or pay the price. This is a new feature for the Notre Dame WR group and has been something lacking for many years now.
If extra attention must be paid to Fields, there's more space for the Notre Dame backs to run and more space in the intermediate zone for Carr to find other open receivers. And if extra attention isn't given to Fields? Ask Purdue! He will make you pay. I'm confident that Fields will impact this game in a big way.
