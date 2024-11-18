Notre Dame Football: Star Defender's Status Uncertain for Army Matchup
No. 8 Notre Dame has two games remaining as it tries to close the year and make the College Football Playoff.
One of those is against an undefeated No. 24 Army team that would like nothing more than to upset the Fighting Irish and create its own path to the CFP.
The two face off this Saturday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, and when they do so we remain unsure if Notre Dame will have one of their best defenders available.
Defensive tackle Howard Cross sprained his ankle against Florida State and did not play this past week against Virginia.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met the media on Monday for his regular press conference and announced that Cross remains questionable with that left ankle injury. He also mentioned that veteran running back and special teams contributor Devyn Ford is questionable with a right groin injury.
Notre Dame and Army are scheduled to kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on NBC.