Notre Dame Football Releases Depth Chart for Unbeaten Army Showdown

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates getting an interception during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame football sits at 9-1 with seemingly everything on its preseason goals list still attainable.

The Irish will be in the College Football Playoff if they're able to win their final two games against Army and USC, and could very well be playing it at home.

The home portion of Notre Dame's regular season has wrapped up as the show goes on the road against Army in Yankee Stadium this weekend.

On Monday, Notre Dame released its depth chart for the Army game as the Irish look to end Army's perfect season and hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance themselves.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Riley Leonard runs the ball for Notre Dame football against Virgini
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) runs the ball down the field during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

Jeremiyah Love scores a touchdown against Virgini
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

Jordan Faison runs the ball for Notre Dam
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown on a fake punt play that would be later called back during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.

WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
or - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans celebrates a touchdown against Virgini
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) and quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.

LG1 - 74, Billy Schrauth, 6-5, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.

C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.

RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.

RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

VYP1 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP2 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.

Donovan Hinish celebrates a sack against Florida Stat
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) reacts after sacking Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 97, Gabriel Rubio, 6-5, 316 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.

DT1 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DT2 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So., Fr.
or - 59, Sean Sevillano Jr., 6-1, 320 lbs., Fr.

DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
or 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Jack Kiser celebrates a big play against Virgini
Nov 16, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrates after a sack against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.

MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.

ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Leonard Moore of Notre Dame lines up against Florida Stat
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) lines up during a NCAA college football game against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.

CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 16, Tae Johnson, 6-2, 188 lbs., Fr.

CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties

Notre Dame's Xavier Watts celebrates forcing a turnover against Virgini
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates picking up a Virginia fumble during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.

Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jete
Oct 12, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.

P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.

LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.

H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.

PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.

KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

