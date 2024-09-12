Who are Notre Dame's Backup Quarterbacks?
Sometime during the numerous hard hits he sustained against Northern Illinois, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard injured his left shoulder. While a posterior labrum injury in his non-throwing shoulder shouldn't be a long term issue, it has left his status for this week's upcoming game less than fully settled.
Though Leonard still reportedly plans to start as of this writing, others in Notre Dame's quarterback room should be busy preparing themselves for some increasingly likely playing time. With that being said, who are the relatively unknown second, third, and fourth string quarterbacks options at Notre Dame?
3. CJ Carr, Fr.
There is a LOT of noise around Carr.
The grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and son of Michigan QB Jason Carr won the hearts of Irish fans when he spurned his familial university in favor of Notre Dame. But Carr brings more than a name to South Bend.
The sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2024 cycle, Carr was the seventh best Irish quarterback recruit of all time when he committed. His explosive arm talent and accuracy to match have Notre Dame coaches salivating, and rumors were already swirling this spring that he had won the QB3 spot.
At the very least, he's Notre Dame's future at the quarterback position.
2. Kenny Minchey, So.
Kenny Minchey committed to Pitt in April of 2022. Seven months later, he committed to Notre Dame. His second commitment would be the one to last. Despite missing the back half of his senior year with an injury, Minchey was still selected to the 2023 All-American Bowl.
Despite being a highly touted four star recruit, Minchey has only touched the field three times in a Notre Dame jersey. In this spring's Blue vs. Gold game, Minchey threw for 123 yards and rushed for another 40, but also fumbled the ball and threw the game's only interception.
Minchey has not yet threatened to overtake Angeli in the class above him, and is at real risk of being surpassed by Carr in the class below him. Minchey needs to make a move, otherwise his Notre Dame career might be over before it even began.
1. Steve Angeli, Jr.
Steve Angeli had a dream-like high school career. He led New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic to a perfect record, state championship, and top four ranking nationally before committing to Notre Dame as a three-star recruit.
Angeli saw little action his freshman year, debuting against UNLV in a blowout and playing once more against Syracuse later in the year. Last year, Angeli appeared eight times. Agneli made his first start in the final game of the season against Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
In this preseason's Blue vs. Gold game, Angeli orchestrated a last minute game winning drive, much to the satisfaction of Marcus Freeman. Angeli has repeatedly shone when given chances, and after waiting in the wings for three years, don't be surprised if he seizes any opportunity handed to him.
