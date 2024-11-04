Historic AP Poll Shakeup: Notre Dame Ranks Below Indiana After 45 Years
The AP Poll released its updated rankings for the season late Sunday morning and Notre Dame dropped coming off its bye week.
It happens and at this point in my life I don't have the energy to argue about a poll that carries no weight in anything regarding college football anymore. However, something did happen with Notre Dame regarding the AP Poll for the first time in 45 years.
Indiana Outranks Notre Dame in Most Recent AP Poll
Indiana fell behind 10-0 to Michigan State and appeared in trouble for the first time all season.
How did the Hoosiers respond?
By scoring 47 consecutive points and winning 47-10 and starting a season 9-0 for the first time in program history.
As a result of this dominance, Indiana moved up to No. 8 in the nation as Notre Dame fell two spots to No. 10.
This marks the first time since the 1979 season that Indiana has been ranked higher in an AP football poll than Notre Dame.
The Entire Updated AP Poll
Week 11 AP Poll Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Miami (FL)
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. BYU
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. LSU
15. Texas A&M
16. Ole Miss
17. Iowa State
18. Army
19. Clemson
20. Washington State
21. Colorado
22. Kansas State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Vanderbilt
25. Louisville