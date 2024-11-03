Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Opening Betting Lines and Odds Released

Notre Dame will be a hefty favorite against big-time disappointment Florida State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) scores a touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Travis Jay (18) tackles him in the end zone. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) scores a touchdown as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Travis Jay (18) tackles him in the end zone. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeat the Florida State Seminoles 41-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Notre Dame enjoyed a weekend off as more college football chaos played out nationally with the likes of Texas A&M and Iowa State falling in upsets.

As the Fighting Irish continue their potential march to the College Football Playoff, a traditional football powerhouse comes to South Bend this coming Saturday.

Except that traditional powerhouse is anything but in 2024.

Florida State's Brutal Fall from Grace

A Florida State fan wears a cone of shame while attending a Seminoles game against North Carolina.
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoes fan wears a cone of shame in the second quarter of a game against the North Carolina Tarheels at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State finished last regular season an undefeated 12-0 before beating Louisville in the ACC championship despite having to play with its backup quarterback. The Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff though and assigned to the Orange Bowl.

Since that exact moment, nothing has gone right for the traditional football power.

Florida State was obliterated by Georgia in the Orange Bowl, losing 63-3.

It then opened the 2024 season as a preseason top 10 team, only to lose its opener in Dublin, Ireland to Georgia Tech. It then returned to the states to get pummeled by Boston College in its home opener.

Florida State will enter Saturday's game as easily the most disappointing team in the nation, sitting just 1-7 with the lone win coming against Cal.

Notre Dame's Hot Run Since Brutal Upset Loss

Notre Dame celebrates a touchdown against Navy in October of 2024
Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a rushing a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Notre Dame was written off after falling at home to Northern Illinois in early September, but since then has performed as well as anyone could possibly hope.

Injuries have piled up quite a bit for Notre Dame, but the on-the-field results can't be debated. Since losing to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7, Notre Dame is 6-0 and has outscored opponents by a combined score of 256-68. The Irish have also covered in five of those six games since losing to Purdue.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Betting Information

From what you know about both teams, you likely figured Notre Dame is going to be a big favorite for Saturday's primetime game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Just how big of a favorite will the Fighting Irish be, though?

According to FanDuel as of the evening of November 3, 2024:

Point spread: Notre Dame -24.5
Total: 43.5
Money lines: Notre Dame -4500, Florida State +1600

Notre Dame and Florida State are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in a game that can be seen on NBC.

