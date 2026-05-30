Notre Dame Chasing One of Its Best Defensive Line Recruiting Classes Ever

As we’re three months out from the season kickoff at Lambeau Field on Sept. 6, the emergence of Notre Dame as a recruiting monster under Marcus Freeman suggests that the program not only seeks to begin a campaign in Wisconsin that culminates in its first national title since 1988, but also to be a consistent championship threat in the coming years.

Why Notre Dame's Defensive Line Recruiting Class Is Generating So Much Buzz

The Irish’s Class of 2027, with 18 commitments in the fold, currently ranks third in the 247Sports composite ranks.



Most notably, the Irish are racking up huge wins on the defensive line, a longtime recruiting soft spot, and could be primed for their best class on the front ever - at least according to the hype and rankings.



If titles are determined in the trenches, Freeman is leaving no doubt about his aspirations.

On the heels of prior verbal commitments from top-100 linemen Aidan O’Neil and David Folorunsho, four-star edge Jackson Vaughn announced on Tuesday he will be donning the Blue and Gold.



The program’s relentless prioritization of a superior defensive front, especially relative to its recent recruiting history, signals a new era of large-scale recruiting efforts and a fundamental ascent in the national recruiting scene under Freeman.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive (left) and defensive (right) players line up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Is Notre Dame recruiting like an SEC school?

In terms of finances, the Irish are, of course, bending appropriately to remain in the college football arms race; big-bodied defensive tackles and elite pass rushers are regarded as premium blue-chip assets, consistently generating some of the sport’s highest contracts.

While Notre Dame’s 2026 line haul was very good and featured five-star freshman and spring ball sensation Rodney Dunham, top 50 tackle Folorunsho is the kind of interior game wrecker who the Irish would have to gameplan for against Alabama, Georgia or Miami. Instead, the elite prospect picked the Irish over those programs on May 15.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Jackson Vaughn has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 225 EDGE chose the Fighting Irish over South Carolina, Auburn, LSU, and Miami



“Philippines 4:13”https://t.co/WyBjqcK4e6 pic.twitter.com/Y79DSxEpEp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2026

It’s not just Freeman and the Irish’s willingness to ante up to thank.



The hiring of vaunted defensive line coach Charlie Partridge from the NFL is paying dividends before his first game on the sideline, as his reputation as an outstanding developer of talent has allowed the Irish to cast a wider net and go after guys at the top of the board.



The two- or three-star developmental projects reached for in the past essentially no longer qualify as targets. Notre Dame has stopped seeking to beat out lower-tier ACC schools in recruiting. It's swiping from Miami and Alabama.

Vaughn, who turned down Auburn, LSU and Miami, joined the majority of his fellow defensive recruits in attributing much of his final decision to Partridge and his emphasis on individual player development. “We have a lot in common," he told CBS Sports of Partridge. "We have a strong love for the game… he really teaches you as an edge coach like he's in your position.”

The Irish don't appear to be slowing down

The Irish are not done yet. They are looking to add four-star tackle Brayden Parks from Chicago (a training mate of Folorunsho) and borderline five-star edge Abrhama Sesay of Exton, Pa.



Notre Dame will have to beat out Oregon for Parks, and LSU, among others, for Sesay. Both will officially visit South Bend in mid-June.

No matter who it signs going forward, Notre Dame is putting together a blend of depth, size, talent, and athleticism not seen since the days of Lou Holtz.



In the new playoff era, it’s much harder to be the last team standing than it was in 1988. It’s an arms race, and Notre Dame is loading up.