Notre Dame landed another big-time commitment to the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday when top-100ish player Jackson Vaughn announced his decision to play for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

Vaughn adds another elite talent to Notre Dame's defensive line class as he's rated as the 104th overall player in the cycle according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He chose Notre Dame over LSU, Miami, and others, and reclassified to the 2027 recruiting class from 2028. The Oradell (Bergen Catholic), New Jersey product is the second defensive end from the Garden State to join Notre Dame's class, joining Aidan O'Neil, who committed earlier in the month.

Overall, Vaughn is Notre Dame's 18th commitment in the cycle, and eighth defender. After landing North Carolina stars Rodney Dunham and Ebenezer Ewetade last year, Marcus Freeman and his staff have put together an already strong defensive line in 2027, with perhaps more big-time help still to come.

Notre Dame's 2027 Defensive Line Commitments and Ratings

Aidan O'Neil - 6'5'', 240 pounds, defensive end: No. 73 overall (247Sports)

David Folorunsho - 6'3'', 280 pounds, defensive tackle: No. 79 overall (247Sports)

Jackson Vaughn - 6'3'', 225 pounds, defensive end: No. 105 overall (247Sports)

Richie Flanigan - 6'3'', 265 pounds, defensive tackle: Unranked (247Sports)

Notre Dame is clearly putting an emphasis on getting pressure up front. That means pass rush as well as causing disturbances in the opposition's run game.



Although nothing is guaranteed based off recruiting rankings, this is an incredible base to build off of, and more significant help could be on the way before long.

Notre Dame Recruiting: Defensive Line Names to Watch

Brayden Parks, Defensive Lineman, Chicago (Brother Rice), Illinois

Parks checks in at 6'3'', 305 pounds, and ranks in the top 20 at his position, nationally. It's not done yet for Notre Dame, and when a player lists the likes of Ohio State and Oregon as his other finalists, it won't be done until the very end, but Notre Dame seemed to take the lead in his recruitment over the last week.



Parks is also the Godson of legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Zorich.

Abraham Sesay, Defensive End, Exton (Downington East), Pennsylvania

Sesay is viewed as one of the top defensive ends in the entire class and ranks as the 27th overall player in the cycle according to 247Sports.



Sesay checks in at 6'5'', 215 pounds, and will need to fill out a bit, but could be a dynamic force of a pass rusher once he gets to college.

Sesay is set to visit Notre Dame in June, while he also has visits planned for LSU, Duke, and Florida State.

Markus Fakatu, Defensive Line, Chatsworth (Sierra Canyon), California

Listed at 6-6, Fakatu is one of the top-rated defensive players in the entire class. Notre Dame isn't out of the running here, but with each day that passes it seems that Ohio State seems more likely to end up winning this battle.



That said, just like how others have fought Notre Dame until the last second and pulled off upsets on the recruiting trail this cycle, I wouldn't expect the Fighting Irish to just give up anytime soon.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

It's not that Notre Dame hasn't had improvement in its recruiting of defensive line recently, but this 2027 class is next-level type stuff.



Charlie Partridge was hired to become Notre Dame's defensive line coach following the season, and I can only imagine how furious Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi is, seeing the success Partridge has had in just a few short months.