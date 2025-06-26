Rivals Go After Notre Dame Tight End Target —What’s Next?
Few college football programs have had as much success with the tight end position over the years as Notre Dame. Name a starting tight end for the Fighting Irish in the last few decades and you can bet they've played in the NFL.
Notre Dame is working to bring in its next crop of tight ends in the 2026 recruiting cycle, getting a commitment from Preston Fryzle of Toledo earlier this week. The speculation that Pryzle was headed to Notre Dame for a bit before the official commitment, though.
Although Notre Dame isn't done recruiting the position this cycle, it would appear its chances of landing a star tight end from the Great Plains have pretty much ended.
Ian Premer is a four-star tight end recruit from Great Bend, Kansas, and has been a recruiting target of Notre Dame's for some time. At 6-5, 220 pounds, plenty of teams are after his commitment and not long after the Fryzle news broke, those teams took to their social media accounts to highlight their tight ends.
Kansas State and Iowa State are two of the biggest candidates to land Premer, and both were quick to highlight tight end accomplishments as the Fryzel news possibly took Notre Dame out of the running.
Iowa State Highlights its Tight Ends
Kansas State's Touchdown Catching Tight Ends
Again, it wouldn't seem like Notre Dame has much of a chance to land Premer based on the way things currently stand but the jockeying for position between Big 12 rivals regarding the tight end's recruitment is still entertaining to watch from afar.