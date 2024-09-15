Notre Dame Blows Out Purdue: What's Next for the Irish?
Notre Dame can reset now after blowout win
Now that Notre Dame has been able to get the taste of losing out of their mouths and steady the ship, what comes next? Winning helps solve every problem.
While Notre Dame is still a work in progress in many areas, getting this win, and in blowout fashion certainly helps begin to shift the tone away from last week's negativity. That alone is a victory.
Now the Irish can get back home after a short bus trip, begin to heal up and regain focus for another home game against a "lesser" opponent in Miami University next week in Notre Dame stadium.
While the home fans will likely still be a bit on edge, a win like this was the best possible outcome for the entire problem given the poor vibes that have encircled South Bend this last week.
Notre Dame now goes on a mission
Now that the Irish have succeeded to this extent in a "must-win to save the season" game, they can begin to calmly settle back in for the rest of the year.
If Notre Dame can gather a win next week against Miami Ohio in South Bend, they will be trending back up heading into another big game matchup against Louisville.
Notre Dame lost a game they couldn't lose. The reality now is that to ensure a playoff appearance, the Irish must win out.
One week at a time. Pounding Purdue in this fashion is a terrific way to build confidence all around for whatever challenges come next.
This game demonstrated impressive resolve by Notre Dame after a brutal week.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.