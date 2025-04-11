Blue & Gold Game 2025: What To Watch For in the Notre Dame Spring Scrimmage
It was a challenging spring with much work to be done
Notre Dame's 2025 spring practice session has been a challenging one for sure. Between the short turnaround from the elongated 2024 campaign, the rash of injury recoveries that cannot be rushed, and the multiple personnel hires that have had to be made within the coaching staff and recruiting operation, nothing has been easy.
Despite all of these challenges, the program has done its best to maximize what it can accomplish as Irish eyes turn to the 2025 season. The culmination of this effort will be on display Saturday in the limited but still much-anticipated Blue & Gold game.
Let's take a look at a few key things to watch out for in the last bit of Irish football we will see before August.
Quarterback battle takes center stage
The biggest decision to be made for the 2025 Irish squad will be who is named the starting signal caller, or more aptly put, who steps up and claims the spot.
While I don't expect anything we see in the Blue & Gold game to provide us all of the answers we seek, this will be the top item fans will be evaluating.
Will Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, or Carr stand out head and shoulders above the others in this game? That's unlikely due to the limitations in rosters, snaps, and the limited game format itself, only increasing the intrigue over what are sure to be some long summer months.
What can we hope to see? Some crisp, clean, good decision-making and exciting plays from this group. I fully expect this battle to run into August.
Chris Ash's defense has been overlooked
Due to all of the attention the QB battle has garnered, the change of coordinators from Al Golden to Chris Ash on the defensive side of the ball has been an overlooked aspect of this evolving team. Will we see more zone defense under Ash? I think so. Will the defense be a little more simplified, freeing players up to react more than think? I think so.
This unit has been the backbone of the team for many years now and has a chance to get even better with some of the tweaks Ash seeks to install. The Blue & Gold game will offer a great opportunity to see some of these changes begin to take hold.
Young players and backups will get their chance to shine
Due to how limited the roster is this spring, younger players and players who have been buried on the depth chart will get a chance to shine Saturday. This is a terrific opportunity for players to "flash" with everyone watching. A huge hit on defense, a speedy burst away from the crowd, and an athletic move that impresses everyone. These things matter in a spring game.
This group of players has the most to gain from this glorified scrimmage. Can anyone in this group play their way into the two-deep or even just earn a role in special teams coverage to see more of the field in 2025? This is their chance to shine.
