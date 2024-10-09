How Will Notre Dame Attack Stanford? Expect Bold and Aggressive Tactics
Notre Dame vs Stanford Preview
Stanford has some very clear strengths & weaknesses
As Notre Dame prepares to get back into action this week against Stanford, it has some choices regarding how to best attack the Cardinal defense. Entering this contest, Stanford is 12th in the country defending the run allowing just over 88 yards per contest on average.
While this rank is quite impressive against the run, Stanford has been much less efficient defending the pass. The Cardinal are allowing over 270 yards per game via the pass good for just 122nd in the country. This is quite an extreme split between the run/pass defense numbers for certain. How will Notre Dame choose to attack?
Notre Dame has some decisions to make offensively
Notre Dame is a run-first team that likes to lean on Jeremiyah Love, JD Price, and Riley Leonard to lead the ground game.
The Irish's passing game is still very much a work in progress as is the offensive line that is doing its very best to battle week to week despite a slew of serious injuries causing serious depth issues.
Coming off the extended break and knowing Stanford's strengths and weaknesses, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Mike Denbrock tries to unlock the Irish passing game this week.
Opening up the second half of the season aggressively offensively in front of the home fans would certainly energize the fan base.
This approach would also energize the Notre Dame offense itself. The receivers would relish the opportunity to get more involved and to feel as if this entire offense can reach another level in the next seven games.
Notre Dame should not and will not completely abandon the run, but there's a real chance to gain momentum through the air in this matchup that I don't think Notre Dame should pass up.
