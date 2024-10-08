Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Stanford: Time for Notre Dame's Leadership to Step Up

The Irish are back in College Football Playoff position and must take advantage

John Kennedy

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) sits out for a snap after being banged up on the previous play during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) sits out for a snap after being banged up on the previous play during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's leaders must take charge the second half of the season

Notre Dame is in prime position to make a College Football Playoff run in the second half of this season. While the schedule looks manageable, there will be challenges and nothing will be handed to the Irish. Notre Dame must win all of its remaining games to ensure playoff entry, a big ask.

This is crunch time for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The leadership on this team must now take charge and ensure that everyone involved in the Irish operation is doing their part to keep collecting wins.

Drayk Bowen
Nov 25, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) cannot escape Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Physical and mental preparation standards must be upheld

For Notre Dame to reach its goal, which is playoff access, it will likely have to win the next seven games in a row. This is no easy task, but Notre Dame may be favored in every game left. Winning them all is reasonable. But only if the Irish are prepared for each moment physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The second half of the season will be a grind and will test Notre Dame's depth and resilience. The Irish cannot afford any lapses or "no-show" performances the rest of the way. It'll be up to Notre Dame's leaders to ensure that everyone is locked in and doing their part to further the cause.

Some of this leadership will come in words, and some through action. Can this Notre Dame team rise to the occasion and sweep the second half of the schedule?

CFP dreams may count on it.

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

