Notre Dame vs Stanford: Time for Notre Dame's Leadership to Step Up
Notre Dame's leaders must take charge the second half of the season
Notre Dame is in prime position to make a College Football Playoff run in the second half of this season. While the schedule looks manageable, there will be challenges and nothing will be handed to the Irish. Notre Dame must win all of its remaining games to ensure playoff entry, a big ask.
This is crunch time for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The leadership on this team must now take charge and ensure that everyone involved in the Irish operation is doing their part to keep collecting wins.
Physical and mental preparation standards must be upheld
For Notre Dame to reach its goal, which is playoff access, it will likely have to win the next seven games in a row. This is no easy task, but Notre Dame may be favored in every game left. Winning them all is reasonable. But only if the Irish are prepared for each moment physically, mentally, and emotionally.
The second half of the season will be a grind and will test Notre Dame's depth and resilience. The Irish cannot afford any lapses or "no-show" performances the rest of the way. It'll be up to Notre Dame's leaders to ensure that everyone is locked in and doing their part to further the cause.
Some of this leadership will come in words, and some through action. Can this Notre Dame team rise to the occasion and sweep the second half of the schedule?
CFP dreams may count on it.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.