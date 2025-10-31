Notre Dame-Boston College ‘Holy War’: Five Most Memorable Matchups
One of the big questions this week leading up to the Irish’s showdown with the Boston College Eagles has been, “Is Notre Dame versus Boston College still a rivalry?”
The “Holy War”, which began in 1975, has lost its luster in recent years as Notre Dame has won nine straight matchups dating back to 2008 with an average margin of victory of 18 points.
But in my mind, until the Irish are allowed to retroactively alter the result of the 1993 game that cost them a shot at the National Title, this will remain a rivalry and should be played every year.
Here’s a look at my five most memorable matchups between Notre Dame and Boston College on the gridiron.
#9 Boston College at #8 Notre Dame
November 7, 1992
Notre Dame wins 54-7
The Eagles were in the midst of a “Cinderella” season under second-year head coach Tom Coughlin. They flew into South Bend with a 7-0-1 record, including a victory three weeks earlier over #9 Penn State in Beaver Stadium. While the filming of the final scene of the movie Rudy took place at halftime, the game was more memorable for the humiliation Boston College felt during the game.
The Irish were 6-1-1 and made it their mission to prove that they were not in the same league as the upstarts from Chestnut Hill.
The Irish rolled behind Heisman Trophy candidate Reggie Brooks and a fake punt in the third quarter from Craig Hentrich as they held a 37-0 lead that ultimately did not sit well with the Eagles and added fuel to the fire for the next season.
#17 Boston College at #1 Notre Dame
November 20, 1993
Boston College wins 41-39
All the Irish had to do was win and they were going to play for the National Championship. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
When David Gordon’s 41-yard field goal sailed through the uprights and time expired, the hearts of Irish fans everywhere lay broken on the ground, including a 10-year-old named Jeff, who lay on the floor in tears.
The Eagles punched the Irish in the mouth early and held a 38-17 fourth-quarter lead only to have the Irish fight all the way back to take a 39-38 lead with 1:09 left. But that’s when Boston College and future New York Jet quarterback Glenn Foley drove the team into field goal range for the final blow.
#13 Notre Dame at Boston College
November 7, 1998
Notre Dame wins 31-26
I’ll never be able to accurately explain my weird love for the 1998 Irish. They were still finding their way under head coach Bob Davie, Jarious Jackson had finally been handed the reins at quarterback, Autry Denson continued to prove himself as an Irish legend, and despite an early-season loss at Michigan State, the team still had BCS aspirations in the initial year of the new championship structure.
The Irish were 5-1 and the Eagles were only 3-5, but were led by All-American tailback Mike Cloud, and were on the doorstep of pulling the upset.
On third down from the one-yard line, linebacker Jimmy Friday stopped Cloud in his tracks. After a timeout, the Eagles again gave it to Cloud, and this time it was safety Deke Cooper who laid the crushing blow on the tailback and secured the Irish victory.
Boston College at #4 Notre Dame
November 2, 2002
Boston College wins 14-7
Yet again, the Eagles spoiled the National Championship dreams of the Irish. Notre Dame was in the midst of a revival under first-year head coach Tyrone Willingham.
They had just gone into Doak Campbell Stadium and beat #11 Florida State, and although no one would admit it, an opportunistic Irish team that may not have been as good as its record indicated was primed for a letdown.
The Irish defense came to play, allowing only 184 total yards to Boston College, but seven Irish fumbles, including three that were recovered by the Eagles, and two interceptions by backup quarterback Pat Dillingham, including one that was returned 71 yards by linebacker Josh Ott, spelled doom for Notre Dame.
Boston College at #18 Notre Dame
November 19, 2022
Notre Dame wins 44-0
This is a biased choice on aesthetics alone. OK, there's a little spite in there too.
The Irish dominated a weak Boston College team, but in what may be one of the most beautiful sights these eyes have ever seen, Notre Dame Stadium turned into a snow globe and the Irish offense laid plenty of footprints en route to 281 rushing yards, three interceptions from freshman Benjamin Morrison, and the first “Holy War” win for head coach Marcus Freeman.
And to be honest, no victory by the Irish over Boston College is ever going to make up for 1993. But anytime they can lay one on them, it feels a little better. Proof that this is truly a rivalry.