What Notre Dame Must Do to Avoid Another Upset vs. Boston College
Notre Dame (5-2) has College Football Playoff aspirations as it has won five-straight games following a rocky 0-2 start to 2025. Next up as the Irish look to run off 10-straight in order to head back to the CFP is Boston College.
Boston College has been a thorn in the hand of the Fighting Irish over the years, ending bids for perfect seasons in both 1993 and 2002.
The good news for Notre Dame this year is that this Boston College squad is just 1-7 with its only victory coming against Fordham back on August 30.
So what must Notre Dame do to avoid getting upset in Chestnut Hill on Saturday?
Notre Dame's Keys to Avoiding Upset Against Boston College
Let's get this straight right away, as what I'm about to say will probably offend some.
I wouldn't say it if I was a player or coach on Notre Dame's staff, but as a college football writer that makes significantly less than most NIL deals and certainly any coaching deals at Notre Dame, I'll go ahead with it.
Key No. 1: Make Sure All Equipment is Packed for Trip
If Notre Dame hopes to make it six-straight wins Saturday, it better come fully dressed. Notre Dame can't afford to show up with half the team in green uniforms and the other half in white or blue. The equipment managers can't afford to accidentally leave the famous gold helmets at home for the weekend trip, as you can't play a game without proper equipment.
Key No. 2: Make Sure Plane is Booked for Boston
It'd be embarrassing to get to the airport on Friday and not have a plane ready to take the team to the Northeast. And if one isn't available, road tripping to Boston from South Bend would make it tough to be ready for the 3:30 p.m. ET gametime on Saturday. It's utterly important that Notre Dame catches its flight out of South Bend.
Key No. 3: Don't Sleep Through Alarm Clocks Saturday
I would hate for it to happen, but have you ever taken a trip and just wanted to sleep after landing, even if it was only a couple hour flight? I would hate for that to happen to the Notre Dame team on Saturday, as a matchup with Boston College awaits.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
I say the above tongue in cheek to say this: Notre Dame should absolutely roll against Boston College on Saturday. History be damned, Glenn Foley and Tom Coughlin aren't walking through those doors.
Notre Dame has the best running back room in college football and gets to take on a run defense that has had major issues. It might not be the "high-class, respect your opponent" thing to say, but as long as Notre Dame's plane lands safely and the buses get to the stadium Saturday, this should be an absolute drubbing.