Notre Dame vs Boston College: Perfect Fall Day for Holy War Battle
Notre Dame (5-2) travels to Boston College (1-7) this weekend for an early-November matchup between the only two FBS Catholic colleges. Despite the competitive history between the teams, Notre Dame will enter as a four-touchdown favorite despite playing on the road.
You may remember the last time these two met was in 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium. That game wound up being one of the most scenic games in the long history of the venue, as picturesque snow fell for much of the afternoon during a 44-0 Notre Dame victory.
Snow isn't in the forecast for Chestnut Hill on Saturday, but nearly perfect fall weather appears to be on tap.
Notre Dame vs Boston College Weather Report:
Saturday looks to be about as perfect as it gets weather-wise for November 1 in Boston. Accuweather calls for an afternoon high of 56 degrees with the strongest breeze coming before kickoff during the morning hours. The chance of rain for the afternoon sits at just 3%, meaning the clear afternoon will provide for a nearly perfect backdrop as Notre Dame looks to win its sixth-straight game and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Boston College is a Traditional Pain for Notre Dame
Although Notre Dame and Boston College are the only two major college football teams from Catholic schools, the two didn't get together on the field until 1975. It'd happen just twice more until 1992, when Boston College then became a fairly regular opponent on Notre Dame's schedule.
Notre Dame fans don't need to be reminded of the 1993 game that cost the Fighting Irish a national championship, one week after beating previously No. 1 Florida State in South Bend.
Nine years later, in 2002, it was again Boston College ruining a Notre Dame season, as the Irish were unbeaten one week after an upset win at Florida State. Boston College came into Notre Dame Stadium and stunned the Irish 14-7, as things were never the same for Notre Dame head coach Tyrone Willingham after.
Notre Dame's Recent Dominance Over Boston College
Through the 2008 season, Notre Dame and Boston College had split the 18 all-time meetings right down the middle, nine wins a side. That all changed when Notre Dame outlasted Boston College in 2009, as the Irish haven't lost to the Eagles since.
Not only has Notre Dame won the last nine meetings between programs dating back to that 2009 affair, the Irish have won by two touchdowns or more in six of those games.
With Boston College coming in just 1-7 and its only win coming against Fordham, expect the trend of Notre Dame dominance over Boston College to continue Saturday.