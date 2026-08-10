Notre Dame will enter the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the national championship, something the program hasn't accomplished since the 1988 season.



It returns loads of talent on both sides of the ball, but in order for Notre Dame to put an end to that drought, it will need some relative unknowns to step up and contribute in ways they haven't yet in a Fighting Irish uniform.

Here's a look at an offensive player at each position that is poised for a breakout in 2026.

Quarterback - Teddy Jarrard

Quarterback Teddy Jarrard during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We know Notre Dame's success in 2026 largely hinges on starting quarterback CJ Carr, but who emerges as QB-2? Jarrard has only been on campus for a few weeks compared to the rest of Notre Dame's roster, but the fact that he's challenging for the second spot already tells you about his potential and what the Notre Dame staff thinks of him. The hope is he won't have to start any games in 2026 but instead be in a position to be the likely starter entering next year.

Running Back - Jonaz Walton

Aneyas Williams will be the starter and get the majority of touches for Notre Dame out of the backfield, assuming health, but Walton has earned high praise for a true freshman early on. Walton was the No. 129 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings as a recruit last cycle but the most telling part of his potential in 2026 comes from running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.

"He's going to play this year. I don't know when...he's talented."

Wide Receiver - Cam Williams

OK, I admit with this one I might be trying to speak it into existence a bit, but if not now for the third-year wide receiver then when? Williams hasn't hit his stride as a player yet, and with significant talent coming in the wide receiver room recently, he'll need to take a big step in 2026, or perhaps be passed by for good.



The likes of Jerome Bettis Jr., Devin Fitzgerald and Kaydon Finley were all under consideration for this spot, but here's to hoping this is the year Williams can put it all together.

Tight End - Ian Premer

Notre Dame has a couple of very good blockers at tight end and their importance in the running game can't be overstated, but what about as pass catchers? Premer, a big-time recruit from Kansas, had 34 touchdowns as a high school senior and has the body to be a matchup nightmare for opponents, especially in the red zone. It's a matter of when, not if, with anyone you ask about him.

Offensive Line - Will Black

Black was a five-star recruit in last year's cycle, and did the usual offensive line thing where he spent the vast majority of the season learning largely by watching, as he played in just three games. Now he is likely to be Notre Dame's starting left tackle against Wisconsin, which speaks to his talent.

Offensive lineman Will Black during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The college football world might not be familiar with Black now, but similar to the likes of Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, Joe Alt, and several other relatively recent Notre Dame linemen before him, expect Black to be a household name entering next season.