Notre Dame Call In/Chat LIVE: Irish Fans Growing Impatient
Manic Monday paints the picture of a fan base that is ready for some football
After another fun and unpredictable Saturday night show, the Always Irish call-in show returned to its weekday morning time slot and it was apparent that Irish fans are eager for what comes next.
It feels like the excitement of the opening of camp has begun to wane and each day now seems to blend into the next as the countdown to Aug 31st gets nearer.
From the sampling of varied callers, it seems that most Notre Dame fans are very confident that the defense will come prepared to play winning football against Texas A&M. They'd like some sort of reassurance that the offense will do the same. There is optimism in this regard but cautioned optimism.
This game could provide Notre Dame and inside track to the CFP
Callers also spend some time speaking about the Notre Dame schedule in 2024. On the surface, it doesn't seem as challenging as the past two have been, but it must be navigated carefully.
If Notre Dame wins its opener, they will have the inside track to host a playoff game in South Bend in late December.
But should Notre Dame lose this game, the tone will practically and perceptually shift rapidly. This would mean that the Irish would likely need to win their next 11 games to promise a CFP birth. This isn't the kind of scenario Freeman wants following him around on his shoulder for the next 5 months.
Not ideal in the least.
Notre Dame Football Offense Preview 2024: Irish O Will Take Off
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.