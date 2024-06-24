Notre Dame Football Offense Preview 2024: Irish O Will Take Off
Notre Dame Football Preview 2024: Offense
Note: This is adapted from the CollegeFootballNews.com preview, taking a generalized view for a more national audience. We'll break down the 2024 Irish in far more granular detail here over the coming weeks as we ramp up to the start of the season.
-It’s Round Three for Mike Denbrock at Notre Dame. He was the offensive line coach for the Irish in the early 2000s, left, came back, and was a key figure under Brian Kelly in the 2010s.
He became the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati and then reunited with Kelly at LSU before returning this season to once again take over the OC job and handle the tight ends.
No pressure, but his attack with the talent in place has to be terrific, even with a slew of new parts in the mix.
Last year’s offense was great in pass protection, cranked up the ground game, and got a good year from Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman. But now …
Notre Dame 2024 Preview: Quarterbacks
- Riley Leonard has the potential to be the best quarterback the Irish have had in a long, long time. The Duke transfer is big and can move, but he missed most of last year with an ankle problem that didn’t get better until he had it fixed.
Yes, he only threw three touchdown passes for the Blue Devils last year, but he ran for 352 yards and four scores in his shortened campaign and came up with the win over Clemson.
He threw 20 touchdown passes in 2022 and went into last year as an underground whisper of a possible first-round draft pick - that chatter could ramp up fast again. Everything appears to be on track for him to be healthy and rolling by the start of the season.
Sophomore Steven Angeli was a strong reserve last season, hitting 77% of his passes with seven touchdowns, with most of the work coming in a near-perfect performance in the bowl win over Oregon State. Coming in is CJ Carr, a 6-3, 210-pound dual-threat recruit with big-time upside.
Notre Dame 2024 Preview: Wide Receivers
- The Irish didn’t have any one receiver who’ll be sorely missed. Chris Tyree was a factor, averaging close to 19 yards per catch, but he only made 26 grabs. He left for Virginia, and Rico Flores took off for UCLA after finishing second on the team with 27 catches.
The Irish will be more than okay.
The new coaching staff will do even more with TE Mitchell Evans, who led the team with 29 grabs for 422 yards. The combination of Jayden Thomas, Jaden Greathouse, and Jordan Faison is experienced enough to be even more dangerous.
Adding even more pop is Kris Mitchell, a deep-threat transfer from FIU who caught 64 passes last season with six scores, and Clemson transfer Beaux Collins, who caught 91 passes for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Former QB Tyler Buchner will play a role, too, in a jack-of-all-trades wayThis will be a strength, but …
Notre Dame 2024 Preview: Offensive Line
- The offensive line hardly a negative, but it has the spotlight on with Joe Alt now a Los Angeles Charger and Blake Fisher a Houston Texan.
Tosh Baker backed up Alt on the left side last year but will likely start out on the right. Former top recruit Charles Jagusah, who started in the bowl game, will get the first look on the left side. Both starting guards, Pat Coogan and Billy Schrauth, are back, and versatile Ashton Craig will move in at center.
Notre Dame 2024 Preview: Running Backs
- Notre Dame has become a bit of a factory lately for good college running backs. Audric Estime ran for 29 touchdowns over the last two years, and now he’s a Denver Bronco. Kyren Williams was a 1,000-yard back before shining for the LA Rams, and Tony Jones Jr., Dexter Williams, Josh Adams, and CJ Prosise were all great over the last ten years.
Now it’s Jeremiyah Love’s turn to be the main man after averaging over five yards per carry and finishing second on the team with 385 yards. Jadarian Price is back after finishing third with 272 yards and three touchdowns.
