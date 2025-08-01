Rally, Sons (and Daughters) of Notre Dame: Let's Help Raise $1 Million to Fight Cancer
No matter where you go, everybody knows somebody who has battled cancer. Near and far, it impacts ourselves or loved ones in almost indescribable ways.
The Notre Dame community is certainly no different. Over the years, we've not just seen former athletic stars and students battle the awful disease, but parents, celebrity fans, and plenty else.
Perhaps none of those stories were more touching than young Montana Mazurkiewicz calling the famous "Pass Right" in Notre Dame's 2005 win over Washington, or former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey's mother's courageous battle a few short years ago.
If you were to look across nearly any sports team's fans nationally, you'd find plenty of examples.
So, what can be done?
Cubs for a Cure Fundraiser
Current Fox Sports TV host Danny Parkins is a former co-worker of mine. Before getting heavy into writing and covering college football, I was a producer and evening host at 670 The Score in Chicago, where Parkins also worked.
Each year, Parkins hosts a 24-hour radiothon event to raise money for charity. Danny has been open about his connections to cancer, as it took his older brother Brad's life in 2023.
Parkins, 670 The Score, and the Chicago Cubs are leading the Cubs for a Cure fundraiser into the weekend, hoping to raise $1 million total to fight the awful disease.
I'd be remiss if this event passed and I didn't share information on the ever-growing Notre Dame On SI audience to help contribute. Direct donations can be made here, and you can listen to Parkins during his 24-hour radiothon that goes until Friday morning.
Every dime this post generates will be donated directly to the fundraiser as well. Thank you for your time, donations, and any sharing of this post you may be able to provide.
Now let's do our part and help Danny and company reach that $1 million mark!