Rally, Sons (and Daughters) of Notre Dame: Let's Help Raise $1 Million to Fight Cancer

As football season nears, here is a cause that undeniably hits close to home for all of us

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; General view of Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; General view of Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmets before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
No matter where you go, everybody knows somebody who has battled cancer. Near and far, it impacts ourselves or loved ones in almost indescribable ways.

The Notre Dame community is certainly no different. Over the years, we've not just seen former athletic stars and students battle the awful disease, but parents, celebrity fans, and plenty else.

Perhaps none of those stories were more touching than young Montana Mazurkiewicz calling the famous "Pass Right" in Notre Dame's 2005 win over Washington, or former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey's mother's courageous battle a few short years ago.

If you were to look across nearly any sports team's fans nationally, you'd find plenty of examples.

So, what can be done?

Cubs for a Cure Fundraiser

Current Fox Sports TV host Danny Parkins is a former co-worker of mine. Before getting heavy into writing and covering college football, I was a producer and evening host at 670 The Score in Chicago, where Parkins also worked.

Each year, Parkins hosts a 24-hour radiothon event to raise money for charity. Danny has been open about his connections to cancer, as it took his older brother Brad's life in 2023.

Parkins, 670 The Score, and the Chicago Cubs are leading the Cubs for a Cure fundraiser into the weekend, hoping to raise $1 million total to fight the awful disease.

Danny Parkins as a leprchaun
Danny Parkins doing a radio show dressed as a leprechaun following a lost bet from Notre Dame vs. Clemson in the 2020 regular season. / Nick Shepkowski/670 The Score

I'd be remiss if this event passed and I didn't share information on the ever-growing Notre Dame On SI audience to help contribute. Direct donations can be made here, and you can listen to Parkins during his 24-hour radiothon that goes until Friday morning.

Every dime this post generates will be donated directly to the fundraiser as well. Thank you for your time, donations, and any sharing of this post you may be able to provide.

Now let's do our part and help Danny and company reach that $1 million mark!

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

