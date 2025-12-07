The College Football Playoff committee has zero integrity and it showed during Sunday's selection show.



Instead of getting ready for the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame will now essentially prep for the off-season as it is now likely headed to the exhibition game disguised as the Pop-Tarts Bowl.



How Notre Dame was passed over on Sunday makes no logical sense no matter which way you look at it.

Playoff Committee Got Miami Right

Before I get too far down the rant, let me just say that the committee did the right thing in getting Miami in. If it came down to Notre Dame or Miami then yes, Miami's head-to-head win over the Irish while both teams faced very similar schedule strengths needs to count.



It didn't matter in 1993 when Notre Dame beat Florida State head-to-head, but two wrongs don't make a right. The problem isn't Miami getting in and Notre Dame not. The problem is the stranglehold the SEC apparently has over the College Football Playoff committee.

No Reason Alabama Should Be In

Alabama has looked like a slightly above average power conference team the last month, but still managed to get into the playoff as the No. 9 seed. It will head to No. 8 Oklahoma for a first round playoff game.



Alabama barely got by lowly Auburn a week ago, needing a late touchdown to take the lead. The committee somehow deemed this impressive enough to pass Notre Dame, and we should have accepted then that Notre Dame was cooked in the committee's eyes.



It didn't matter if Alabama lost Saturday's SEC championship game to Georgia by 45, it wasn't getting moved down. Which is funny, because another team got routed in a conference championship on Saturday, and it being moved down is what ultimately did Notre Dame in.

BYU's Drop Ultimately Ends Notre Dame's Playoff Chances

As mentioned above, somehow, Alabama getting rocked by Georgia didn't harm it. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 9 despite the 28-7 loss and now heads to Oklahoma for a first round playoff game.



The Crimson Tide weren't punished for making the SEC championship, but BYU was at the Cougars were routed by Texas Tech, and fell in the standings. BYU's drop allowed Miami to move up, which in theoretically gave the Hurricanes the nod over Notre Dame because of the Week 1 battle that went the way of Miami.



My question is pretty simple: why did BYU move down and Alabama not?

Plain and Simple, Notre Dame Was Screwed

For the last five weeks, the College Football Playoff committee has told us that Notre Dame was better than Miami. Then during the selection show, a day after both teams sat idle, it decided that Miami was all of a sudden better.



Again, I'm not mad at Miami. The Hurricanes deserve to be in and should have been ranked higher earlier in the process.



Of all the bubble teams, Alabama had what is clearly the worst loss of any. Alabama's two touchdown loss at Florida State in Week 1 appeared to signal the Seminoles had turned things around, but instead they struggled to a seven-loss season.



Despite that, Alabama was able to lose twice more, and needed last minute heroics to beat mighty powers like South Carolina and Auburn down the stretch.

The only thing this committee made clear during its so-called process, is that what applies to the rest of college football doesn't apply to the SEC.