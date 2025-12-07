Notre Dame appears to have been a big winner on Saturday. It got help from Texas Tech disposing of BYU in the Big 12 championship while Georgia manhandled Alabama in the SEC title game.



Those two results likely mean Notre Dame is headed back to the College Football Playoff, where it could be the nine-seed and travel to take on Oklahoma.



But what if something unforseen happens and Notre Dame gets left out? Then where will Notre Dame spend its postseason?



One report is out and has Notre Dame headed to what would certainly be a unique postseason game.

Brad Crawford Reports on Notre Dame's Bowl Chances

As the games were being played Saturday, Brad Crawford of CBS Sports reported that Notre Dame's bowl destination, if it misses the College Football Playoff, has likely been decided.



Obviously, it's a big if as to Notre Dame not making the College Football Playoff, as it would appear the Irish are headed dancing. But say they're not. Where does Crawford hear Notre Dame would head instead?

We'll likely see Notre Dame vs. BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl if the Fighting Irish are not selected for the College Football Playoff, a bowl source confirms to @CBSSports. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 6, 2025

None other than the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:

Thank goodness things appear to be shaping up for Notre Dame to be headed to the College Football Playoff.



I appreciate that the Pop-Tarts Bowl brings a level of fun back to bowl games that isn't seen on that level much these days, if its not the College Football Playoff. It's fun to see from afar as the experience is about more of what's going on off the field than it is on.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; The Cinnamon Pop-Tart mascot stands on top of a toaster to be toasted after the Iowa State Cyclones defeatied the Miami Hurricanes at Camping World Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

However, that experience is best had when your team isn't playing in the said game. The sideshow makes the game feel like more like an exhibition than any other bowl game, and when I'm watching my team play, I prefer to watch them in a game that's presented with a bit more seriousness.



Maybe that's me being the old man yelling at a cloud, but its just not my cup of tea.



That said, the Pop-Tarts mascot makes for a great Halloween costume and I would gladly accept one if you have it sitting around.

While Notre Dame may have appeared to be heading to the Pop-Tarts Bowl for a short amount of time Saturday, there is a realistic chance that two of its biggest naysyers online the last few weeks could be meeting in the game as BYU and Miami is certainly a realistic possibility for it.