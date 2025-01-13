Notre Dame Football: The Irish Must Overcome Huge Odds in the CFP National Championship
The Fighting Irish have had the odds stacked against them since the Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois. It was a horrible loss, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knew his team would need to run the table to just make the playoff, much less put itself in a position to make a run at a national championship.
His team has done just that, winning 13 in a row and rolling with unprecedented momentum.
Freeman's team hasn't tasted defeat in over four months and will not have plans to take a sip again this season despite it facing a rolling Ohio State for the national championship.
Notre Dame comes into the game as a 9.5-point underdog to the Buckeyes, who saved their best football for the College Football Playoff, trouncing Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas on their way to facing the Irish.
Ohio State presents a unique matchup for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman, specifically, who attended OSU and played linebacker.
Freeman is 0-2 in his coaching career against Ohio State and will be chomping at the bit to not only win a national championship, but take down his alma mater in the process.
When you're coming in as such a big underdog like Notre Dame is in this matchup, you have to play aggresively and Freeman will be prepared to do that, as he has all year long. He has not shied away from going for it on fourth down, fake punts, fake kicks, aggressive special teams plays etc.
You can bet Freeman will have something dialed up for this game, too, if the time arises, knowing his team may need to steal a possession or two against Ohio State.
Notre Dame will need to play sound football, limit mistakes and ultimately take a page out of Michigan and Texas' playbooks in how to slow down Ohio State's offense.
Notre Dame's best bet will be to make this game as ugly as possible by running the ball and killing clock as it tries to limit possessions and pull out a miraculous victory.
Expect the Fighting Irish to rely on the defense to make plays, as it has all season long, and trust in Riley Leonard's legs (and arm) to make plays and try to keep up with Ohio State.
If Notre Dame can limit Ohio State's possessions and can break down the stingy OSU defense, it may be a race to 21, and I like Notre Dame's odds there.