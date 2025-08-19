Irish Breakdown

Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting QB

Notre Dame ended its everlasting quarterback competition on Tuesday

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (12) participates in warmups before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (12) participates in warmups before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a months-long competition that began back in spring, Notre Dame decided on its starting quarterback Tuesday, naming redshirt freshman CJ Carr QB1.

Carr doesn't have much experience at the collegiate level as his only game action came in finishing the beatdown of Purdue in 2024, but brings a football background few can top. The former four-star recruit from Saline, Michigan will be tasked with helping guide Notre Dame to another College Football Playoff appearance this year, and the hopes are he'll be the starting quarterback when Notre Dame ultimately ends its national championship drought that dates back to 1988.

As is the case whenever anything big in college football happens, social media erupted upon the news. Below are some of the best tweets regarding the decision to name CJ Carr Notre Dame's starting quarterback entering the 2025 season.

Notre Dame Makes the Announcement

Some thought Marcus Freeman might announce the starting quarterback at his press conference this past Sunday, but in,stead the news came like it did back in the old days: via a Twitter/X post, of course.

CJ Carr Skills Put on Display

An important thing to remember with Carr is that much of his developmental year last year was spent injured. Could a quicker rise be coming as a result?

Focus Shifts for Notre Dame, Now onto Miami

Former Notre Dame captain Mike Goolsby had been all over the "Why not Kenny?" movement, but knows the focus can now fully be turned to the top ten matchup awaiting the Irish in 12 days.

CJ Carr Gets Plenty of Special Offensive Weapons This Fall

Carr will have the pressure of the Notre Dame world on him, but the thing is that he's set up to succeed, as is Notre Dame's offense, because of the star power all over it. Now factor in an offensive line that appears to be about as trustworthy as it gets and hope only grows.

Get Ready for Pun Season Regarding CJ Carr and Notre Dame

Our very own Mason Plummer is already all over that part of things...

An Old Post Revisited Following Starting QB News

Where does the time go that this video that circulated the Notre Dame portion of the interwebs is now over three years old? Marcus Freeman certainly saw the vision for Carr all the way back then, which was before Freeman's first regular season game as head coach.

JD Pickell Chimes In

Here we go, indeed.

White Smoke in South Bend Means...

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football