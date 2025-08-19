Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting QB
After a months-long competition that began back in spring, Notre Dame decided on its starting quarterback Tuesday, naming redshirt freshman CJ Carr QB1.
Carr doesn't have much experience at the collegiate level as his only game action came in finishing the beatdown of Purdue in 2024, but brings a football background few can top. The former four-star recruit from Saline, Michigan will be tasked with helping guide Notre Dame to another College Football Playoff appearance this year, and the hopes are he'll be the starting quarterback when Notre Dame ultimately ends its national championship drought that dates back to 1988.
As is the case whenever anything big in college football happens, social media erupted upon the news. Below are some of the best tweets regarding the decision to name CJ Carr Notre Dame's starting quarterback entering the 2025 season.
Notre Dame Makes the Announcement
Some thought Marcus Freeman might announce the starting quarterback at his press conference this past Sunday, but in,stead the news came like it did back in the old days: via a Twitter/X post, of course.
CJ Carr Skills Put on Display
An important thing to remember with Carr is that much of his developmental year last year was spent injured. Could a quicker rise be coming as a result?
Focus Shifts for Notre Dame, Now onto Miami
Former Notre Dame captain Mike Goolsby had been all over the "Why not Kenny?" movement, but knows the focus can now fully be turned to the top ten matchup awaiting the Irish in 12 days.
CJ Carr Gets Plenty of Special Offensive Weapons This Fall
Carr will have the pressure of the Notre Dame world on him, but the thing is that he's set up to succeed, as is Notre Dame's offense, because of the star power all over it. Now factor in an offensive line that appears to be about as trustworthy as it gets and hope only grows.
Get Ready for Pun Season Regarding CJ Carr and Notre Dame
Our very own Mason Plummer is already all over that part of things...
An Old Post Revisited Following Starting QB News
Where does the time go that this video that circulated the Notre Dame portion of the interwebs is now over three years old? Marcus Freeman certainly saw the vision for Carr all the way back then, which was before Freeman's first regular season game as head coach.
JD Pickell Chimes In
Here we go, indeed.