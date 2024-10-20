The Sequence That Allowed Notre Dame To Seize Total Control Over Georgia Tech
With Notre Dame leading over Georgia Tech late in the second quarter by a score of 14-7, the Yellow Jackets lined up for a makable field goal that would've cut Notre Dame's seven-point lead down to four with Georgia Tech set to receive the ball to start the second half.
Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, things did not go as planned. The snap was mishandled, no kick attempt was made and the Irish entered the break with a full touchdown lead feeling very good about themselves, and rightfully so.
Notre Dame dominated the beginning of the second half
After failing to get points before the half, Georgia Tech received the kick to start the 3rd quarter. The Irish defense promptly forced a quick and harmless three-and-out to set the offense up with a chance to expand on the lead.
Notre Dame did just that putting together a six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive culminating in a one-yard Jeremiyah Love touchdown run to extend the lead out to 21-7 early in the third quarter. This was a masterful exchange for Notre Dame.
Forcing a three-and-out and then going on a long scoring drive is the ideal way to start a half and seize control of a ballgame in this critical period ends and starts that coaches value so much. From here, the game began to feel out of reach for the Yellow Jackets. This was an impressive coaching job and was well executed by the players as well. This Notre Dame team is growing and it's fun to watch. This was a big-time winning football sequence that stole control of the game.