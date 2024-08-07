Notre Dame football makes cut for Illinois tight end
Notre Dame is known as "Tight End U" by many and is in pursuit of their next great one.
JC Anderson is viewed as one of the best nationally in the 2026 recruiting class and recently announced his top 10 schools.
Notre Dame made the cut for the Mt. Zion, Ill. product, who also included a few national powerhouses as well as Midwest programs.
Anderson checks in at 6-6, 230-pounds, and holds over 30 scholarship offers.
The high school junior hauled in 30 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns last year with a season high six receptions for 66 yards coming against Salem in early September.
Along with Notre Dame - Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, LSU, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Texas all made the cut for Anderson.
Anderson spoke to On3Sports following a visit to Notre Dame back in June where he left very impressed by Fighting Irish offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock.
“I got more tips than I’ve ever gotten in a 30-minute workout, "said Anderson. “He helped me a lot. He gave me a ton of tips, and I took them to the 1-on-1s. I did a great job in the 1-on-1s in the camp, too.
“Then, I got to learn a little bit about how he coaches. It was a great time.”
There is no timeline as to when Anderson will cut his list of potential schools down or make a final decision.
