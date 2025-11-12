How Notre Dame Has Fared As ESPN College GameDay's Featured Matchup
If one thing's for certain, Notre Dame is still one of college football's premier brands. Just look at their 41 appearances as ESPN College GameDay's featured matchup, a figure that's tied for sixth with Michigan and behind only Ohio State (67), Alabama (61), Florida (43) and Oklahoma and Georgia with 42 each.
Attention will be on the Fighting Irish again on Saturday as College GameDay heads Pittsburgh, where the No. 23 Panthers host No. 9 Notre Dame at Noon ET on ABC at Acrisure Stadium. It's the second time these teams have met on College GameDay, with the first coming in 2005.
Notre Dame is 19-21 all-time on College GameDay, beginning with "the game of the century" in 1993 against Florida State and stretching all the way to four appearances last season during Notre Dame's run to the national champion.
Here's the full list of Notre Dame's results College GameDay.
Jan. 20, 2025
No. 6 Ohio State 34, No. 5 Notre Dame 23 in Atlanta, Ga.
Notre Dame scored the first touchdown on a grueling 18-play opening drive, only to give up 31 unanswered points. The Irish trimmed Ohio State's lead back down to one possession late in the fourth quarter, but a 56-yard reception by Jeremiah Smith set up a field goal that put Notre Dame's hopes of a miraculous comeback to rest.
Jan. 9, 2025
No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 4 Penn State 24 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
After Jaden Greathouse's 54-yard touchdown reception, the game looked destined for overtime. But Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception in his own territory with 14 seconds in regulation, making way for Mitch Jeter's game-winning, 41-yard field goal to send the Irish to their first national championship appearance since 2013.
Dec. 20, 2024
No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 8 Indiana 17 in South Bend, Ind.
Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown run electrified Notre Dame Stadium in the first on-campus College Football Playoff game in history. The Irish led by 24 points with 4:50 to play, but Indiana scored two late touchdowns to make the final score look more respectable.
Aug. 31, 2024
No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13 in College Station, Texas.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M went blow for blow all night, taking a 13-13 tie into the game's final minutes. Jeremiyah Love's 21-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play run capped off an 85-yard drive, and Mitch Jeter's 46-yard field goal sealed the victory.
Sept. 30, 2023
No. 11 Notre Dame 21, No. 17 Duke 14 in Durham, N.C.
Before Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame, he gave the Irish all they could handle as Duke's quarterback. Leonard's touchdown pass gave Duke a one-point lead with 9:17 to play, but Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman led a 95-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 30-yard score by Audric Estime with 30 seconds to play. Howard Cross' strip-sack of Leonard secured the win.
Sept. 23, 2023
No. 6 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 in South Bend, Ind.
This game will be infamously remembered for Notre Dame only having 10 players on the field for Ohio State's final two plays, ending in a game-winning, one-yard touchdown run by Chip Trayanum. Otherwise, it was a back-and-forth game with zero turnovers and little disparity in total yards, first downs, penalties and third-down efficiency.
Sept. 3, 2022
No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10 in Columbus, Ohio
After taking a three-point lead early in the second quarter on an Audric Estime touchdown run, Notre Dame punted on its final six possessions of the game, mustering just 101 total yards in the final 40-plus minutes with Tyler Buchner under center. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State's first regular season game against Notre Dame since 1996.
Sept. 25, 2021
No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13 in Chicago, Ill.
It's hard to believe Notre Dame rushed for just three yards on 32 attempts, including sacks, and trailed in the fourth quarter but still managed to beat a ranked team by 23 points. The Badgers had a disastrous fourth quarter, including three interceptions, a fumble and a missed field goal, which led to a 31-point forth quarter for the Irish.
Dec. 19, 2020
No. 3 Clemson 34, No. 2 Notre Dame 10 in Charlotte, N.C.
Notre Dame temporarily joined the ACC for a year as covid shortened the season and forced major conference teams to cancel nonconference games. It would have made for comical bragging rights had the Irish won the ACC in their lone season with a conference affiliation, but Clemson exacted revenge in the title game behind 322 passing yards form Trevor Lawrence.
Nov. 7, 2020
No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2OT) in South Bend, Ind.
The Irish won the first of two matchups against Clemson in 2020 in dramatic fashion. The high-scoring affair saw Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams score three touchdowns, while Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei –– filling in for Trevor Lawrence –– kept pace with 439 passing yards. Williams' third score, followed by a defensive stand, gave the Irish a double-overtime victory.
Sept. 21, 2019
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 in Athens, Ga.
Notre Dame needed to execute a two-minute drill to pull off the victory, and a Georgia roster with 24 future NFL defenders made sure that wouldn't happen. Two Ian Book interceptions and 12 Notre Dame penalties proved costly.
Sept. 1, 2018
No. 12 Notre Dame 24, No. 14 Michigan 17 in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame led by as many as 18 points, with touchdowns from Jafar Armstrong and Chris Finke. Michigan had a chance to tie to take the lead late, but a Jerry Tiller strip-sack was recovered by Te'Von Coney to clinch the win. The Irish would go undefeated in the regular season and reach the College Football Playoff.
Nov. 11, 2017
No. 7 Miami 41, No. 3 Notre Dame 8 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Nothing went right for Notre Dame from the opening kickoff, trailing 27-0 by halftime. Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book combined for three interceptions, and the Notre Dame defense gave up a season-high 41 points.
Oct. 31, 2015
No. 9 Notre Dame 24, No. 21 Temple 20 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Matt Rhule's revival of a historically poor Temple program drew national attention, but Notre Dame spoiled the Cinderella story. DeShone Kizer connected with Will Fuller for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and KeiVare Russell secured a game-winning interception.
Oct. 3, 2015
No. 12 Clemson 24, No. 6 Notre Dame 22 in Clemson, S.C.
Notre Dame looked down and out as they trailed by 18 going into the fourth quarter. Three fourth-quarter touchdowns by DeShone Kizer gave the Irish a chance to send the game to overtime, but he was stuffed on a two-point conversion to end the game in the pouring rain.
Oct. 18, 2014
No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Notre Dame thought they had stunned Florida State with a go-ahead touchdown on 4th and Goal with 13 seconds to play, but it was called back for a controversial offensive pass interference penalty on a pick play. Florida State got a stop on the next play, and later went undefeated before a loss in the Rose Bowl.
Sept. 7, 2013
No. 17 Michigan 41, No. 13 Notre Dame 30 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
A game with 870 combined yards swung in Michigan's favor as Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs, missed a field goal and threw an interception in their three fourth-quarter drives. Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner threw four touchdown passes.
Jan. 7, 2013
No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 14 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Notre Dame was no match for an Alabama dynasty that won six national championships from 2009-2020 under Nick Saban. Alabama totaled 529 yards, took a 21-0 lead after three drives and held Notre Dame scoreless until late in the third quarter.
Nov. 24, 2012
No. 1 Notre Dame 22, Southern California 13 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Notre Dame secured its first undefeated regular season since 1998 and a trip to the national championship. The game was a bit sloppy, as neither team scored a touchdown in the second half. But Notre Dame kicker Kyle Brindza made five field goals, and the defense stuffed USC on four straight plays from the one-yard line in the closing minutes.
Oct. 27, 2012
No. 5 Notre Dame 30, No. 8 Oklahoma 13 in Norman, Okla.
Brian Kelly's Irish earned a trip to the national title game with two top-10 road victories, first against Michiagn State and then over Oklahoma on College GameDay. Notre Dame finished plus-200 in rushing yards, including touchdowns by Cierre Wood, Evertt Golson and Theo Riddick. Manti Te'o had a key fourth-quarter interception as Notre Dame outscored Oklahoma 20-7 in the final 15 minutes.
Oct. 13, 2012
No. 7 Notre Dame 20, No. 17 Stanford 13 (OT) in South Bend, Ind.
Yet again, Notre Dame's defense came through in the clutch. They stuffed Stanford on four straight plays inside the three-yard line in overtime as rain poured down. Tyler Eifert and TJ Jones scored Notre Dame's two touchdowns, while Matthias Farley and Bennett Jackson came away with interceptions.
Sept. 10, 2011
Michigan 35, Notre Dame 31 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Notre Dame blew a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter, only to regain the lead with a touchdown pass from Tommy Reese to Theo Riddick with 30 seconds to play. The Irish may have thought they had a win in the bag, but they allowed a 64-yard pass and a 16-yard touchdown in the final seconds of a heartbreaking loss. This was the first night game at Michigan Stadium.
Nov. 25, 2006
No. 2 Southern California 44, No. 6 Notre Dame 24 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Despite tying with 404 total yards, USC led comfortably throughout the game. After allowing two quick touchdowns, Notre Dame never came within 10 points the rest of the game –– Brady Quinn's final regular season contest. That was part of a seven-year run with 11-plus wins in each season by USC under Pete Carroll.
Sept. 2, 2006
No. 2 Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 in Atlanta, Ga.
Opening the season under the national spotlight, Notre Dame held Georgia Tech scoreless in the second half on its home field. Rushing touchdowns by Darius Walker and Brady Quinn were enough to hold onto a narrow win.
Oct. 15, 2005
No. 1 Southern California 34, No. 9 Notre Dame 31 in South Bend, Ind.
Today's NFL has the "tush push," and USC won this game behind the "Bush push," as running back Reggie Bush guided quarterback Matt Leinart into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in one of the most iconic games in college football history.
Sept. 3, 2005
Notre Dame 42, No. 23 Pittsburgh 21 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will hope for a similar result Saturday in Pittsburgh. The 2005 Notre Dame roster used a 28-point second quarter to win comfortably behind three rushing touchdowns from Rashon Powers-Neal and two Brady Quinn passing touchdowns.
Nov. 27, 2004
No. 1 Southern California 41, Notre Dame 10 in Los Angeles, Calif.
A tie game late in the second quarter quickly turned into a USC blowout en route to their most recent national title. On his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, quarterback Matt Leinart racked up 400 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans scored 31 unanswered points.
Sept. 18, 2004
Notre Dame 31, Michigan State 24 in East Lansing, Mich.
Notre Dame intercepted Michigan State quarterback Stephen Reaves three times and recovered three fumbles in the road victory. That good fortune would be short-lived, though, as Notre Dame finished 6-6 and fired coach Tyrone Willingham.
Sept. 13, 2003
No. 5 Michigan 38, No. 15 Notre Dame 0 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
After going 10-3 in coach Tyrone Willingham's first season in 2002, this early-season loss may have been a sign things weren't going to work out. Notre Dame managed just 149 total yards in the blowout.
Oct. 26, 2002
No. 6 Notre Dame 34, No. 11 Florida State 24 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Notre Dame used a 17-point third quarter with touchdowns from Ryan Grant and Omar Jenkins to defeat the Seminoles. It was just the second time in 16 years that Florida State won fewer than 10 games. It was a signature win in coach Tyrone Willingham's first season, but the rest of his tenure fizzled out.
Oct. 19, 2002
No. 7 Notre Dame 21, No. 18 Air Force 14 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Irish had a 447 to 161 advantage in total yards, but three fumbles and an interception allowed Air Force to hang around. Carlyle Holiday and Ryan Grant accounted for all three Notre Dame touchdowns on the ground.
Sept. 8, 2001
No. 5 Nebraska 27, No. 17 Notre Dame 10 in Lincoln, Neb.
Notre Dame pitched a shutout in the second half, but that wasn't enough to overcome the 27-3 halftime deficit. The Irish threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, a big reason for Nebraska's victory despite generating just 88 passing yards.
Sept. 9, 2000
No. 1 Nebraska 27, No. 23 Notre Dame 24 (OT) in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame and Nebraska's first matchup since 1973 lived up to the hype. Notre Dame's Joey Getherall tied the game with a punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Irish took the lead in overtime with a field goal for 17 unanswered points. But Eric Crouch had a big day on the ground, rushing for 80 yards and three scores, the last coming in overtime to win the game.
Nov. 6, 1999
No. 4 Tennessee 38, Notre Dame 14 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Notre Dame ended coach Bob Davie's third season with four straight losses, beginning with a letdown in Knoxville. Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin threw three touchdown passes, and the Volunteers averaged over five yards per carry.
Sept. 4, 1999
No. 7 Michigan 26, No. 16 Notre Dame 22 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Little did we know Tom Brady would become the greatest quarterback of all time back in 1999, but he guided Michigan down the field for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to play. The Irish did themselves no favors either, with three turnovers and 10 penalties.
Sept. 5, 1998
No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20 in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame racked up 30 points in the second half to take down the fifth-ranked Wolverines, who were coming off a national championship in 1997. Irish quarterback Jarious Jackson completed just four passes, but two went for touchdowns. Autry Denson had a big day on the ground with 162 rushing yards and two scores.
Sept. 28, 1996
No. 4 Ohio State 29, No. 5 Notre Dame 16 in South Bend, Ind.
The Irish were coming off a win at No. 6 Texas in coach Lou Holtz's final season, but they were unable to protect home field in a top-five matchup of blue bloods. Ohio State's Pepe Pearson rushed for 173 yards and two scores. The Irish and Buckeyes wouldn't meet again in the regular season until 2022.
Oct. 21, 1995
No. 17 Notre Dame 38, No. 5 Southern California 10 in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame generated four takeaways to knock off the undefeated Trojans. Marc Edwards rushed for three touchdowns, and the Irish defense held a potent USC offense with Keyshawn Johnson to a season-low 10 points.
Sept. 10, 1994
No. 6 Michigan 26, No. 3 Notre Dame 24 in South Bend, Ind.
Ron Powlus' touchdown pass to Derrick Mayes put the Irish ahead with 52 seconds to play, but Michigan kicker Remy Hamilton stunned Notre Dame Stadium with a 42-yard field goal just before time expired. A 6-5-1 season marked a down year for the Irish, who were 64-9-1 across the previous six years under coach Lou Holtz.
Nov. 13, 1993
No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 1 Florida State 24 in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame's first appearance on College GameDay couldn't have been a better setting in what was known as the "game of the century" against top-ranked Florida State and coach Bobby Bowden. After jumping out to a 24-7 lead, the Irish held off a late Florida State comeback and moved to No. 1 in the country. But they lost the following week at home to No. 17 Boston College, making way for Florida State to be crowned national champions despite their loss to Notre Dame.