How Notre Dame Has Fared As ESPN College GameDay's Featured Matchup

Ahead of Saturday's matchup between No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 23 Pittsburgh, check out Notre Dame's all-time results on ESPN College GameDay below.

Jack Ankony

The ESPN College GameDay show is broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Ind.
The ESPN College GameDay show is broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Ind. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
If one thing's for certain, Notre Dame is still one of college football's premier brands. Just look at their 41 appearances as ESPN College GameDay's featured matchup, a figure that's tied for sixth with Michigan and behind only Ohio State (67), Alabama (61), Florida (43) and Oklahoma and Georgia with 42 each.

Attention will be on the Fighting Irish again on Saturday as College GameDay heads Pittsburgh, where the No. 23 Panthers host No. 9 Notre Dame at Noon ET on ABC at Acrisure Stadium. It's the second time these teams have met on College GameDay, with the first coming in 2005.

Notre Dame is 19-21 all-time on College GameDay, beginning with "the game of the century" in 1993 against Florida State and stretching all the way to four appearances last season during Notre Dame's run to the national champion.

Here's the full list of Notre Dame's results College GameDay.

Jan. 20, 2025

No. 6 Ohio State 34, No. 5 Notre Dame 23 in Atlanta, Ga.

Notre Dame scored the first touchdown on a grueling 18-play opening drive, only to give up 31 unanswered points. The Irish trimmed Ohio State's lead back down to one possession late in the fourth quarter, but a 56-yard reception by Jeremiah Smith set up a field goal that put Notre Dame's hopes of a miraculous comeback to rest.

Riley Leonard Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jan. 9, 2025

No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 4 Penn State 24 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

After Jaden Greathouse's 54-yard touchdown reception, the game looked destined for overtime. But Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception in his own territory with 14 seconds in regulation, making way for Mitch Jeter's game-winning, 41-yard field goal to send the Irish to their first national championship appearance since 2013.

Notre Dame Football
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dec. 20, 2024

No. 5 Notre Dame 27, No. 8 Indiana 17 in South Bend, Ind.

Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown run electrified Notre Dame Stadium in the first on-campus College Football Playoff game in history. The Irish led by 24 points with 4:50 to play, but Indiana scored two late touchdowns to make the final score look more respectable.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs past the Indiana Hoosiers for a touchdown in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aug. 31, 2024

No. 7 Notre Dame 23, No. 20 Texas A&M 13 in College Station, Texas.

Notre Dame and Texas A&M went blow for blow all night, taking a 13-13 tie into the game's final minutes. Jeremiyah Love's 21-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play run capped off an 85-yard drive, and Mitch Jeter's 46-yard field goal sealed the victory.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sept. 30, 2023

No. 11 Notre Dame 21, No. 17 Duke 14 in Durham, N.C.

Before Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame, he gave the Irish all they could handle as Duke's quarterback. Leonard's touchdown pass gave Duke a one-point lead with 9:17 to play, but Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman led a 95-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 30-yard score by Audric Estime with 30 seconds to play. Howard Cross' strip-sack of Leonard secured the win.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs past the Duke defense at Wallace Wade Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sept. 23, 2023

No. 6 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 in South Bend, Ind.

This game will be infamously remembered for Notre Dame only having 10 players on the field for Ohio State's final two plays, ending in a game-winning, one-yard touchdown run by Chip Trayanum. Otherwise, it was a back-and-forth game with zero turnovers and little disparity in total yards, first downs, penalties and third-down efficiency.

Notre Dame Football
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) scores the game-winning touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sept. 3, 2022

No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10 in Columbus, Ohio

After taking a three-point lead early in the second quarter on an Audric Estime touchdown run, Notre Dame punted on its final six possessions of the game, mustering just 101 total yards in the final 40-plus minutes with Tyler Buchner under center. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State's first regular season game against Notre Dame since 1996.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Sept. 25, 2021

No. 12 Notre Dame 41, No. 18 Wisconsin 13 in Chicago, Ill.

It's hard to believe Notre Dame rushed for just three yards on 32 attempts, including sacks, and trailed in the fourth quarter but still managed to beat a ranked team by 23 points. The Badgers had a disastrous fourth quarter, including three interceptions, a fumble and a missed field goal, which led to a 31-point forth quarter for the Irish.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) returns an interception 66 yards for a touchdown against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. / MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dec. 19, 2020

No. 3 Clemson 34, No. 2 Notre Dame 10 in Charlotte, N.C.

Notre Dame temporarily joined the ACC for a year as covid shortened the season and forced major conference teams to cancel nonconference games. It would have made for comical bragging rights had the Irish won the ACC in their lone season with a conference affiliation, but Clemson exacted revenge in the title game behind 322 passing yards form Trevor Lawrence.

Notre Dame Football
Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) leaps over Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Nov. 7, 2020

No. 4 Notre Dame 47, No. 1 Clemson 40 (2OT) in South Bend, Ind.

The Irish won the first of two matchups against Clemson in 2020 in dramatic fashion. The high-scoring affair saw Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams score three touchdowns, while Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei –– filling in for Trevor Lawrence –– kept pace with 439 passing yards. Williams' third score, followed by a defensive stand, gave the Irish a double-overtime victory.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) stiff arms Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Sept. 21, 2019

No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 in Athens, Ga.

Notre Dame needed to execute a two-minute drill to pull off the victory, and a Georgia roster with 24 future NFL defenders made sure that wouldn't happen. Two Ian Book interceptions and 12 Notre Dame penalties proved costly.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) tries to scramble past Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sept. 1, 2018

No. 12 Notre Dame 24, No. 14 Michigan 17 in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame led by as many as 18 points, with touchdowns from Jafar Armstrong and Chris Finke. Michigan had a chance to tie to take the lead late, but a Jerry Tiller strip-sack was recovered by Te'Von Coney to clinch the win. The Irish would go undefeated in the regular season and reach the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) runs against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Nov. 11, 2017

No. 7 Miami 41, No. 3 Notre Dame 8 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Nothing went right for Notre Dame from the opening kickoff, trailing 27-0 by halftime. Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book combined for three interceptions, and the Notre Dame defense gave up a season-high 41 points.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly shakes hands with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Oct. 31, 2015

No. 9 Notre Dame 24, No. 21 Temple 20 in Philadelphia, Pa.

Matt Rhule's revival of a historically poor Temple program drew national attention, but Notre Dame spoiled the Cinderella story. DeShone Kizer connected with Will Fuller for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and KeiVare Russell secured a game-winning interception.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) throws against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field. / Derik Hamilton-Imagn Images

Oct. 3, 2015

No. 12 Clemson 24, No. 6 Notre Dame 22 in Clemson, S.C.

Notre Dame looked down and out as they trailed by 18 going into the fourth quarter. Three fourth-quarter touchdowns by DeShone Kizer gave the Irish a chance to send the game to overtime, but he was stuffed on a two-point conversion to end the game in the pouring rain.

Notre Dame Football
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs against Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium. / BART BOATWRIGHT/Staff

Oct. 18, 2014

No. 2 Florida State 31, No. 5 Notre Dame 27 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Notre Dame thought they had stunned Florida State with a go-ahead touchdown on 4th and Goal with 13 seconds to play, but it was called back for a controversial offensive pass interference penalty on a pick play. Florida State got a stop on the next play, and later went undefeated before a loss in the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame Football
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) looks to throw while being pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Andrew Trumbetti (98) at Doak Campbell Stadium. / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Sept. 7, 2013

No. 17 Michigan 41, No. 13 Notre Dame 30 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

A game with 870 combined yards swung in Michigan's favor as Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs, missed a field goal and threw an interception in their three fourth-quarter drives. Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner threw four touchdown passes.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tommy Rees (11) throws against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Jan. 7, 2013

No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 14 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Notre Dame was no match for an Alabama dynasty that won six national championships from 2009-2020 under Nick Saban. Alabama totaled 529 yards, took a 21-0 lead after three drives and held Notre Dame scoreless until late in the third quarter.

Notre Dame Football
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) runs against Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) in the 2013 BCS Championship game at Sun Life Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Nov. 24, 2012

No. 1 Notre Dame 22, Southern California 13 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Notre Dame secured its first undefeated regular season since 1998 and a trip to the national championship. The game was a bit sloppy, as neither team scored a touchdown in the second half. But Notre Dame kicker Kyle Brindza made five field goals, and the defense stuffed USC on four straight plays from the one-yard line in the closing minutes.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) and safety Matthias Farley (41) celebrate a goal-line stop against USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Oct. 27, 2012

No. 5 Notre Dame 30, No. 8 Oklahoma 13 in Norman, Okla.

Brian Kelly's Irish earned a trip to the national title game with two top-10 road victories, first against Michiagn State and then over Oklahoma on College GameDay. Notre Dame finished plus-200 in rushing yards, including touchdowns by Cierre Wood, Evertt Golson and Theo Riddick. Manti Te'o had a key fourth-quarter interception as Notre Dame outscored Oklahoma 20-7 in the final 15 minutes.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson (5) runs against Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Gabe Lynn (9) at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Oct. 13, 2012

No. 7 Notre Dame 20, No. 17 Stanford 13 (OT) in South Bend, Ind.

Yet again, Notre Dame's defense came through in the clutch. They stuffed Stanford on four straight plays inside the three-yard line in overtime as rain poured down. Tyler Eifert and TJ Jones scored Notre Dame's two touchdowns, while Matthias Farley and Bennett Jackson came away with interceptions.

Notre Dame Football
Stanford Cardinal running back Stepfan Taylor (33) gets stuffed at the goal line by Notre Dame Fighting Irish nose guard Louis Nix (9) and linebacker Manti Te'o (5) in overtime at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Sept. 10, 2011

Michigan 35, Notre Dame 31 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Notre Dame blew a 24-7 lead in the fourth quarter, only to regain the lead with a touchdown pass from Tommy Reese to Theo Riddick with 30 seconds to play. The Irish may have thought they had a win in the bag, but they allowed a 64-yard pass and a 16-yard touchdown in the final seconds of a heartbreaking loss. This was the first night game at Michigan Stadium.

Notre Dame Football
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roy Roundtree (left) catches a touchdown over Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Gary Gray (4) at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nov. 25, 2006

No. 2 Southern California 44, No. 6 Notre Dame 24 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Despite tying with 404 total yards, USC led comfortably throughout the game. After allowing two quick touchdowns, Notre Dame never came within 10 points the rest of the game –– Brady Quinn's final regular season contest. That was part of a seven-year run with 11-plus wins in each season by USC under Pete Carroll.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis and USC Trojans head coach Pete Carroll shake hands after the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Sept. 2, 2006

No. 2 Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 in Atlanta, Ga.

Opening the season under the national spotlight, Notre Dame held Georgia Tech scoreless in the second half on its home field. Rushing touchdowns by Darius Walker and Brady Quinn were enough to hold onto a narrow win.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back (3) runs against Georgia Tech. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Oct. 15, 2005

No. 1 Southern California 34, No. 9 Notre Dame 31 in South Bend, Ind.

Today's NFL has the "tush push," and USC won this game behind the "Bush push," as running back Reggie Bush guided quarterback Matt Leinart into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in one of the most iconic games in college football history.

Notre Dame Football
Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush runs for a touchdown at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Sept. 3, 2005

Notre Dame 42, No. 23 Pittsburgh 21 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish will hope for a similar result Saturday in Pittsburgh. The 2005 Notre Dame roster used a 28-point second quarter to win comfortably behind three rushing touchdowns from Rashon Powers-Neal and two Brady Quinn passing touchdowns.

Nov. 27, 2004

No. 1 Southern California 41, Notre Dame 10 in Los Angeles, Calif.

A tie game late in the second quarter quickly turned into a USC blowout en route to their most recent national title. On his way to winning the Heisman Trophy, quarterback Matt Leinart racked up 400 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans scored 31 unanswered points.

Sept. 18, 2004

Notre Dame 31, Michigan State 24 in East Lansing, Mich.

Notre Dame intercepted Michigan State quarterback Stephen Reaves three times and recovered three fumbles in the road victory. That good fortune would be short-lived, though, as Notre Dame finished 6-6 and fired coach Tyrone Willingham.

Sept. 13, 2003

No. 5 Michigan 38, No. 15 Notre Dame 0 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After going 10-3 in coach Tyrone Willingham's first season in 2002, this early-season loss may have been a sign things weren't going to work out. Notre Dame managed just 149 total yards in the blowout.

Oct. 26, 2002

No. 6 Notre Dame 34, No. 11 Florida State 24 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Notre Dame used a 17-point third quarter with touchdowns from Ryan Grant and Omar Jenkins to defeat the Seminoles. It was just the second time in 16 years that Florida State won fewer than 10 games. It was a signature win in coach Tyrone Willingham's first season, but the rest of his tenure fizzled out.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame defends a pass to Florida State Seminoles receiver Anquan Boldin (4) at Doak Campbell Stadium. / Imagn Images

Oct. 19, 2002

No. 7 Notre Dame 21, No. 18 Air Force 14 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Irish had a 447 to 161 advantage in total yards, but three fumbles and an interception allowed Air Force to hang around. Carlyle Holiday and Ryan Grant accounted for all three Notre Dame touchdowns on the ground.

Sept. 8, 2001

No. 5 Nebraska 27, No. 17 Notre Dame 10 in Lincoln, Neb.

Notre Dame pitched a shutout in the second half, but that wasn't enough to overcome the 27-3 halftime deficit. The Irish threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, a big reason for Nebraska's victory despite generating just 88 passing yards.

Sept. 9, 2000

No. 1 Nebraska 27, No. 23 Notre Dame 24 (OT) in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame and Nebraska's first matchup since 1973 lived up to the hype. Notre Dame's Joey Getherall tied the game with a punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Irish took the lead in overtime with a field goal for 17 unanswered points. But Eric Crouch had a big day on the ground, rushing for 80 yards and three scores, the last coming in overtime to win the game.

Nov. 6, 1999

No. 4 Tennessee 38, Notre Dame 14 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Notre Dame ended coach Bob Davie's third season with four straight losses, beginning with a letdown in Knoxville. Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin threw three touchdown passes, and the Volunteers averaged over five yards per carry.

Sept. 4, 1999

No. 7 Michigan 26, No. 16 Notre Dame 22 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Little did we know Tom Brady would become the greatest quarterback of all time back in 1999, but he guided Michigan down the field for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes to play. The Irish did themselves no favors either, with three turnovers and 10 penalties.

Sept. 5, 1998

No. 22 Notre Dame 36, No. 5 Michigan 20 in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame racked up 30 points in the second half to take down the fifth-ranked Wolverines, who were coming off a national championship in 1997. Irish quarterback Jarious Jackson completed just four passes, but two went for touchdowns. Autry Denson had a big day on the ground with 162 rushing yards and two scores.

Notre Dame Football
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tom Brady (10) is stripped and sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Deveron Harper (10) and Joe Thomas (49) at Notre Dame Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sept. 28, 1996

No. 4 Ohio State 29, No. 5 Notre Dame 16 in South Bend, Ind.

The Irish were coming off a win at No. 6 Texas in coach Lou Holtz's final season, but they were unable to protect home field in a top-five matchup of blue bloods. Ohio State's Pepe Pearson rushed for 173 yards and two scores. The Irish and Buckeyes wouldn't meet again in the regular season until 2022.

Oct. 21, 1995

No. 17 Notre Dame 38, No. 5 Southern California 10 in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame generated four takeaways to knock off the undefeated Trojans. Marc Edwards rushed for three touchdowns, and the Irish defense held a potent USC offense with Keyshawn Johnson to a season-low 10 points.

Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz addresses his team in the locker room after defeating the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Sept. 10, 1994

No. 6 Michigan 26, No. 3 Notre Dame 24 in South Bend, Ind.

Ron Powlus' touchdown pass to Derrick Mayes put the Irish ahead with 52 seconds to play, but Michigan kicker Remy Hamilton stunned Notre Dame Stadium with a 42-yard field goal just before time expired. A 6-5-1 season marked a down year for the Irish, who were 64-9-1 across the previous six years under coach Lou Holtz.

Nov. 13, 1993

No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 1 Florida State 24 in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame's first appearance on College GameDay couldn't have been a better setting in what was known as the "game of the century" against top-ranked Florida State and coach Bobby Bowden. After jumping out to a 24-7 lead, the Irish held off a late Florida State comeback and moved to No. 1 in the country. But they lost the following week at home to No. 17 Boston College, making way for Florida State to be crowned national champions despite their loss to Notre Dame.

