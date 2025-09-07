Irish Breakdown

Joel Klatt's Updated Top 10: Where Notre Dame Lands

Notre Dame remains in Klatt's top 10 after having a Week 2 off week

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; NFL Network analyst Joel Klatt speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark
Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; NFL Network analyst Joel Klatt speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame enjoyed an off week in college football's Week 2, one week after falling at Miami, 27-24. Despite the lack of many real marquee games, it was still a fascinating weekend of college football as a couple of top 15 teams fell to unranked foes and craziness was had throughout.

So how does it all sort out after the second week of the year? The AP Poll and Coaches Polls will be released on Sunday, but late Saturday night Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his updated top 10 in which Notre Dame had a spot despite sitting at 0-1.

Below is how Klatt's top 10 looks following two weeks of college football in 2025.

Almost Make the Top 10: Utah, Tennessee, Illinois, Clemson, and Alabama.

Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) - No. 10

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer in a win over Michiga
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-13. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma improved to 2-0 on the year after a 24-13 win over Michigan in Norman on Saturday. Next up for the Sooners is a trip to Temple before it opens the SEC part of the schedule against Auburn on September 20.

Notre Dame Fightin' Irish (0-1) - No. 9

CJ Carr throws a pass for Notre Dame against Miam
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) drops back to pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Notre Dame checks in at No. 9 after an off week. It has one of its biggest home games of the year next year when it plays host to Texas A&M.

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) - No. 8

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellano
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

To Klatt's credit, he doesn't give a care about preseason rankings. That's evident by his willingness to put the Seminoles at No. 8 following last week's upset of Alabama and Saturday's drubbing of East Texas A&M.

Miami Hurricanes (2-0) - No. 7

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels in a win over Bethune Cookma
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) scores a touchdown against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats cornerback Gabe White (17) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami made quick work of Bethune-Cookman on Saturday as it jumped out to a 28-3 halftime advantage. Miami and South Florida next week now becomes a huge game after South Florida's stunning upset at Florida on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns (1-1) - No. 6

Arch Manning after a touchdown run against San Jose Stat
Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after running for a touchdown during the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas bounced back from last week's loss at Ohio State by routing San Jose State in Austin. The Longhorns welcome UTSA to Austin next week.

Georgia Bulldogs - No. 5

Chauncey Bowens runs the ball for Georgia against Austin Pea
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs the ball against the Austin Peay Governors in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia sleptwalked a bit through a 28-6 win over Austin Peay on Saturday, as the focus now turns to a road trip to Tennessee to take on the unbeaten Volunteers.

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) - No. 4

Kaytron Allen runs against Florida Internationa
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's defense shutout Florida International, but the offense was slow to get going, leading just 10-0 at halftime Saturday. Kaytron Allen rushed for 144 yards in the eventual 34-0 victory. Penn State hosts Villanova next week.

Oregon Ducks (2-0) - No. 3

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moor
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon did what it wanted, when it wanted, for as long as it wanted in Saturday's 69-3 obliteration of Oklahoma State. Oregon opens up its Big Ten schedule next week at Northwestern.

LSU Tigers (2-0) - No. 2

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't the prettiest of games but LSU managed to pull out a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech, a week before Florida heads to Death Valley.

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) - No. 1

Ohio State celebrates a touchdown against Gramblin
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. Ohio State won 70-0. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State piggybacked its huge win last week over Texas with a 70-0 beatdown of Grambling. A home game against Ohio comes next week before the Big Ten season starts for Ohio State a week later.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

I can sit and enjoy the "who would beat who?" discussion as much as anyone but also know that there is very little that any of these rankings actually mean right now. I will say this for Klatt's rankings: he doesn't just look at the preseason rankings and base his picks off those. If you impress, he'll bump you up. If not, you'll fall.

Notre Dame has a huge chance next week as it takes on Texas A&M.

