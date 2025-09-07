Joel Klatt’s Updated Top 10: Where Notre Dame Lands
Notre Dame enjoyed an off week in college football's Week 2, one week after falling at Miami, 27-24. Despite the lack of many real marquee games, it was still a fascinating weekend of college football as a couple of top 15 teams fell to unranked foes and craziness was had throughout.
So how does it all sort out after the second week of the year? The AP Poll and Coaches Polls will be released on Sunday, but late Saturday night Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his updated top 10 in which Notre Dame had a spot despite sitting at 0-1.
Below is how Klatt's top 10 looks following two weeks of college football in 2025.
Almost Make the Top 10: Utah, Tennessee, Illinois, Clemson, and Alabama.
Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) - No. 10
Oklahoma improved to 2-0 on the year after a 24-13 win over Michigan in Norman on Saturday. Next up for the Sooners is a trip to Temple before it opens the SEC part of the schedule against Auburn on September 20.
Notre Dame Fightin' Irish (0-1) - No. 9
Notre Dame checks in at No. 9 after an off week. It has one of its biggest home games of the year next year when it plays host to Texas A&M.
Florida State Seminoles (2-0) - No. 8
To Klatt's credit, he doesn't give a care about preseason rankings. That's evident by his willingness to put the Seminoles at No. 8 following last week's upset of Alabama and Saturday's drubbing of East Texas A&M.
Miami Hurricanes (2-0) - No. 7
Miami made quick work of Bethune-Cookman on Saturday as it jumped out to a 28-3 halftime advantage. Miami and South Florida next week now becomes a huge game after South Florida's stunning upset at Florida on Saturday.
Texas Longhorns (1-1) - No. 6
Texas bounced back from last week's loss at Ohio State by routing San Jose State in Austin. The Longhorns welcome UTSA to Austin next week.
Georgia Bulldogs - No. 5
Georgia sleptwalked a bit through a 28-6 win over Austin Peay on Saturday, as the focus now turns to a road trip to Tennessee to take on the unbeaten Volunteers.
Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) - No. 4
Penn State's defense shutout Florida International, but the offense was slow to get going, leading just 10-0 at halftime Saturday. Kaytron Allen rushed for 144 yards in the eventual 34-0 victory. Penn State hosts Villanova next week.
Oregon Ducks (2-0) - No. 3
Oregon did what it wanted, when it wanted, for as long as it wanted in Saturday's 69-3 obliteration of Oklahoma State. Oregon opens up its Big Ten schedule next week at Northwestern.
LSU Tigers (2-0) - No. 2
It wasn't the prettiest of games but LSU managed to pull out a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech, a week before Florida heads to Death Valley.
Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) - No. 1
Ohio State piggybacked its huge win last week over Texas with a 70-0 beatdown of Grambling. A home game against Ohio comes next week before the Big Ten season starts for Ohio State a week later.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts
I can sit and enjoy the "who would beat who?" discussion as much as anyone but also know that there is very little that any of these rankings actually mean right now. I will say this for Klatt's rankings: he doesn't just look at the preseason rankings and base his picks off those. If you impress, he'll bump you up. If not, you'll fall.
Notre Dame has a huge chance next week as it takes on Texas A&M.