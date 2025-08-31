What College Football’s Wild Opening Saturday Means for Notre Dame
The first real Saturday of the college football season has come and gone and was a unique experience for Notre Dame fans. Since the sixth-rated Fighting Irish don't play until Sunday night at No. 10 Miami, it meant a Saturday of watching games stress-free.
So what did a Saturday full of intriguing matchups mean for Notre Dame?
Here's a look strictly from the Notre Dame perspective.
No. 3 Ohio State Takes Down No. 1 Texas
The reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes defended their home turf by suffocating Arch Manning and Texas to the tune of a 14-7 victory. As it turns out, Ohio State is still loaded and both defenses are elite. It is a huge win for Ohio State, but this game speaks to how close Notre Dame is. Like both, Notre Dame has an elite defense and is breaking in a new full-time starting quarterback. Ohio State and Texas are two of the very best did nothing to make anyone think Notre Dame couldn't beat either down the road.
Florida State Dominates No. 8 Alabama
Saturday's Florida State vs. Alabama game was a perfect example of a game not being as close as the final score indicates. Credit is due in a big way to Florida State, which was one of the worst Power Four teams I've seen when it visited South Bend last November. This one showed how getting the quarterback right in the portal can mean everything, as Florida State seems to thrive off Thomas Castellanos' added energy, similar to Notre Dame a year ago with Riley Leonard. Alabama getting out-physicaled like it did was not on my bingo card.
No. 9 LSU Shuts Down No. 4 Clemson, 17-10
Brian Kelly picked up his biggest road win as a head coach since Notre Dame won at Oklahoma in 2012. This was another example of defenses being ahead of offenses at this point in the season, something to keep in mind for Sunday night when Notre Dame's elite defense invades Miami.
No. 17 Kansas State 38, North Dakota 35
Kansas State avoids disaster, getting out with a narrow victory, one week after falling to Iowa State in Dublin. If Notre Dame is to start another year in Ireland one day, or any other country for that matter, can it make sure to schedule an off week after? The hangover Kansas State showed from that trip brings back memories of the 2012 team that went 12-0 in the regular season, nearly falling to a lowly Purdue outfit a week later.
No. 19 Texas A&M 42, UTSA 24
Texas A&M handled business as expected, winning relatively easily. However, the Aggies, who Notre Dame welcomes to South Bend on September 13, allowed UTSA running back Robert Henry, Jr. to rush for 177 yards on 16 carries Saturday, as he found the end zone twice. Jeremiyah Love and JD Price's ears just perked up upon hearing this.
Notre Dame Needs to Take Care of Business at Miami
It's nice to sit on a Saturday stress-free, without worrying about what Notre Dame does the next night, but Sunday evening is coming. For any of the above to end up mattering to Notre Dame, the Irish have to handle their own business, and Miami is a dangerous team but is by no means scary.
Weather the early storm that is certainly coming and pull away late, just like last year in College Station.