Notre Dame Seeks Consistency in Rollercoaster Start to Marcus Freeman's 3rd Year
Notre Dame has played three games, none looking or feeling like another
The Irish have played three games so far this year and none of the three look or feel like one of the other two.
From a low-scoring slugfest to a no-show in front of the home crowd, to a record-scoring day in West Lafayette, it's been a wild journey that begs the question. What Notre Dame team is the real one?
The next three weeks will help provide some answers as Notre Dame faces another non-brand name opponent in Miami University back in South Bend next week followed by a critical matchup with Louisville.
Can the Irish overcome their home performance issues and get revenge against the Cardinals? Their playoff lives depend on it.
Consistency is a key ingredient to a successful season
Football coaches love consistency.
They like knowing what they can rely on from their football team week in and week out. What are we good at? When things go wrong what tends to be the cause? Boring and consistent are ideal conditions for coaches.
Notre Dame has been consistently inconsistent this year. This is dangerous for a coach like Freeman in his 3rd year with a lot to prove and with playoff expectations to meet.
For this season to become a success, this team must find a way to play more evenly week to week. Consistency is key and the Irish have lacked it.
