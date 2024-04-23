Notre Dame Cornerback Micah Bell Enters The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame's thin cornerback position just got thinner with the announcement that sophomore Micah Bell has announced he is entering the transfer portal. The Texas native took a redshirt season in 2023 so he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
"I want to thank God for all of the many blessings he has given me. Without him, nothing in my life would be possible," Bell said through a statement. "I am grateful to Coach Mickens, Coach Golden and Coach Freeman for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to be a student and athlete at Notre Dame. I want to thank all of my teammates at Notre Dame. They have challenged me on and off the field and made me better as both a player and a person.
"To Notre Dame nation: Thank you for taking me in as one of your own. I enjoyed getting to wear the Gold helmet and have your support. I really enjoyed connecting with you before and after games - you are etruly a special group of people. Last but not least, I want to thank my family for helping me through this process. It is never easy to make life-changing decisions and I am grateful to have them by my side.
"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. With gratitude."
Losing Bell is a blow to Notre Dame's depth at the cornerback and nickel positions. He is the second cornerback to leave this spring, joining veteran Clarence Lewis, who entered the portal in the middle of spring practice. Bell had been mostly playing nickel, but the loss of Lewis and the injury to Benjamin Morrison forced him to play outside as well. He ended the spring with an up-and-down performance in the Blue-Gold Game, but Bell also showed he has potential in the game.
With Bell and Lewis gone, Notre Dame now has just four scholarship cornerbacks returning in Morrison, Christian Gray, Jaden Mickey and Chance Tucker. The Irish will also welcome two freshmen in the summer when Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs arrive. Notre Dame was already looking at portal cornerbacks, but landing one now is a must with Bell's departure.
Rice cornerback Tre'shon Devones visited Notre Dame last week, and the veteran is currently a candidate for the Irish to pursue.
