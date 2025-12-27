Special Teams Changes Coming to South Bend in 2026

Notre Dame's special teams unit had its fair share of struggles last year, most notably the dropped snap on the extra point against Texas A&M -- a game I remind you the Irish lost by one point. However, next year's unit is going to look mightily different.



Holder Tyler Buchner, punter James Rendell, and kicker Noah Burnette all graduated, and backup kicker Marcello Diomede entered the transfer portal over the weekend. However, the Fighting Irish might have found their new punter in Jasper Scaife, who committed to ND on Friday.

I am profoundly grateful and deeply humbled to announce my commitment and commence my journey as a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame. I am full of excitement for this incredible opportunity.



thanks to everyone who played a role in making this happen.



Above all,… pic.twitter.com/uDIevjPLxY — Jasper Scaife (@jasper_scaife) December 25, 2025

About Jasper Scaife

Just like Rendell, Scaife is from Australia and has never played American football. Scaife previously played for the Hawthorn Football Club of the Australian Football League and is expected to arrive in South Bend after the winter break.



Unlike Rendell, Scaife will have four years of eligibility and is the 29th student-athlete to commit to Notre Dame for the 2026 class.



Despite not having played American football before, Scaife has been training with highly acclaimed professional punting coach MacKenzie Morgan. Morgan trained Rendell and many others, including Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor.

on ya scaifey.



thanks for trusting me on this journey.@NDFootball @CoachBiagi & Coach Freeman are getting an elite guy for the next four years.



fans should be excited ☘️ https://t.co/4iTcHTCc7D — Mackenzie Morgan (@inside20punting) December 25, 2025

About Marcello Diomede

Diomede spent three years in South Bend, but didn't play a significant role as a kicker, punter, or kickoff specialist. Diomede was the backup kickoff specialist this year, recording 16 kickoffs for 1,033 yards and 11 touchbacks. As a sophomore last year, Diomede made his only point after attempt and played in just one game as a freshman in 2023.



Diomede was a five-star kicking recruit, per Chris Sailer, and shouldn't have too hard a time finding a new school.

How Diomede's departure affects Notre Dame

For someone who never attempted a field goal in his three years at Notre Dame, Diomede's departure is a bigger deal than some may think. Backup kicker Erik Schmidt went 0-for-3 on field goal attempts last year, so to say he's the guy for the job next year is far-fetched.



Yes, Schmidt made 41 of his 42 point after attempts and was the team's primary kickoff specialist, but not having a kicker on your roster who has made a field goal isn't ideal. There's a chance ND brings in another kicker via the portal, but not having Diomede to at least compete with Schmidt for the starting job hurts.



One thing is fairly certain, though. If Notre Dame doesn't tighten up its special teams unit next year, the Fighting Irish very well could miss the Playoff again.