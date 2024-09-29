Notre Dame Could've Folded After Early Mistakes vs Louisville, But Didn’t
Notre Dame got off to another rocky start at home
For the third time in as many tries, Notre Dame got off to a slow start at home in Notre Dame Stadium. After a fumbled opening kickoff followed by a poor quick change defensive series which allowed Louisville to quickly grab momentum and a 7-0 lead, Notre Dame had options.
The Irish could've gotten deflated and discouraged leading to an uninspired loss to a Louisville team for a second year in a row. But that didn't happen. Notre Dame responded to their early mistakes emphatically with a touchdown drive of its own followed by a great defensive play to get the ball back again soon after.
This resilience was refreshing.
Notre Dame showed growth today as a program
This win was not a thing of beauty. There will be no documentaries made about it years from now. But it was so important for the Notre Dame program and its direction moving forward.
Notre Dame could not afford two losses before October and avoided it. Job well done. This was a resilient win in a pressure-packed situation.
This is the kind of win that should energize the team while they work to get healthier over the bye week. The Irish now have 2 ranked wins on their resume heading into the break and hope to emerge revitalized against Stanford in a couple of weeks.
This was a bigger win for Notre Dame than it'll ever be known for being given what's at stake weekly after the unfortunate Week 2 loss.
