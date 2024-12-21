Instant Takeaways: Notre Dame Dominates Indiana in College Football Playoff Victory
It had been since January 1, 1994 that Notre Dame won a major postseason game before Friday night when the Fighting Irish used a record-setting run by Jeremiyah Love early to propel themselves to First Round College Football Playoff victory.
Notre Dame's win was much like the majority of its season, not overwhelming the Hoosiers offensively for the most part, but simply suffocating them defensively.
Notre Dame's 27-17 victory advances the Irish to the Sugar Bowl where it will play No. 2 seed Georgia on New Years Day night.
Here are the instant takeaways from Notre Dame's historic win over the Hoosiers.
Xavier Watts Again Notre Dame's Tone Setter
What a fitting end for Xavier Watts career at Notre Dame Stadium. The senior made a huge play early, intercepting Indiana's Kurtis Rourke at the Notre Dame two-yard line on Indiana's second possession. One play later Jeremiyah Love dashed 98-yards to give the Irish the game's first lead.
Watts was outstanding throughout the night, being around the ball like he typically does and finishing with several key tackles. The interception was his 15th takeaway over the last two seasons.
Jeremiyah Love's Spectacular Run, Otherwise Quiet Night
Jeremiyah Love's 98-yard touchdown run right after the Watts interception gave Notre Dame a lead it would never surrender. Credit Love for taking advantage when given the opportunity because it wasn't a good night running the ball otherwise for the Irish. Take out the 98-yard run and Notre Dame ran for just 96 yards on 33 attempts. It turns out that Indiana run defense was really good despite the record setting dash.
Notre Dame's Special Teams Edge Shows Again
Notre Dame benefited from a bounce back night from kicker Mitch Jeter who hit his first two field goal attempts and moved the Irish lead from 11 to 17 by doing so. Notre Dame's special teams starred in other ways though, too.
Notre Dame ran a reverse on the opening kickoff the second half, getting the ball in great field position. No, the Irish didn't score that drive but simply getting creative on a kickoff return while up 11 speaks to the philosophy of trying to truly win every rep. Meanwhile, Indiana settled for fair catches on all of its kick returns all night.
Jordan Faison's Huge Night for Notre Dame
We've thought a couple times going into games this year that it was a chance for Jordan Faison to have a coming out party of sorts. Faison didn't play poorly but his high point of the regular season was a four catch, 52 yard performance against Navy.
From very early on Faison was a focal point of Notre Dame's offensive attack on Friday night. He was the regular go-to on key third downs all night and had he been able to stretch about a half-yard more on his final reception, would have been rewarded with a touchdown.
More of this to come in the Sugar Bowl?
Notre Dame Stadium Was Rocking
Notre Dame Stadium is the Mecca of college football, and it was almost fitting that it played host to the first on campus College Football Playoff game. The Notre Dame crowd was rocking throughout and the stadium ops did a fantastic job helping to keep the vibe electric.
What came off very nice was how ESPN didn't keep the stadium sound down in the background. Notre Dame Stadium can get extremely loud, but you'd almost never know that watching on NBC's coverage during the year.
An enthusiastic crowd was rewarded with the biggest postseason win in over 30 years. Not a bad tradeoff for being loud and proud